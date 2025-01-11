Global site navigation

“Success Is Your Future”: Little Boy Shows Off New School Uniform in Video, Mzansi Can’t Deal
Family and Relationships

“Success Is Your Future”: Little Boy Shows Off New School Uniform in Video, Mzansi Can’t Deal

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A heartwarming TikTok of a little boy modelling his new school uniform is melting hearts with 699K views
  • The short video captures the primary school learner's excitement and his proud uncle hyping him up
  • South African netizens loved the footage and shared how it brought joy and laughter to their day

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A supportive uncle and his nephew were excited by new school uniform
A little boy got wearing new school uniform was hyped by his supportive uncle. Image: @nocareitsalwaysan
Source: TikTok

Back-to-school season isn’t just about books and backpacks, it’s about the drip too!

Boy models school clothes

One little boy’s happiness over his new school uniform has Mzansi TikTok smiling from ear to ear.

The video on the TikTok page @nocareitsalwaysan features the kiddo flaunting his brand-new uniform from head to toe.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Uncle gives boy confidence boost

His proud uncle acted as a cheerleader in the background, saying, “Flex those price tags, my boy!” The little one’s confidence and joy are unmatched as he struts and turns, making sure every detail is on display.

Read also

"Proud of you stranger": Woman shows transformation pictures from being a nyaope addict

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users smiling from ear to ear and hoping his education will go well when schools reopen.

See some comments below:

@YangaBomi said:

"I wanna see him when he comes back from school on the first day, please. 🥰🤣🤣"

@Zeenclaire posted:

"Ngaze ngamthanda umshana. 😅❤️😍"

@Fiki commented:

"I'm smiling as much as him. 😍"

@stef stated:

"So beautiful boyboy. Success is your future. 👌"

@ZamaMthethwa mentioned:

"Just made my morning. I love how you praised umshana. He is all all smiles! 💝"

@ThaboThizozoMokoena wrote:

"Best feeling ever. 🔥🔥 New school uniform, new shoes. 🥹"

@complimentsbypali highlighted:

"He will never forget these days. Please continue hyping him up, we all need cheerleaders. 💋❤️💋❤️"

@Peelarh added:

"I like the effort from malume. He just gained his confidence. They say look good, feel good and you do good."

More school-related stories about kids

Read also

"Hope this opens many doors": Talented man creates KFC ad with his phone, South Africans amazed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Hilary Sekgota avatar

Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: