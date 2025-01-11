A heartwarming TikTok of a little boy modelling his new school uniform is melting hearts with 699K views

The short video captures the primary school learner's excitement and his proud uncle hyping him up

South African netizens loved the footage and shared how it brought joy and laughter to their day

A little boy got wearing new school uniform was hyped by his supportive uncle. Image: @nocareitsalwaysan

Back-to-school season isn’t just about books and backpacks, it’s about the drip too!

Boy models school clothes

One little boy’s happiness over his new school uniform has Mzansi TikTok smiling from ear to ear.

The video on the TikTok page @nocareitsalwaysan features the kiddo flaunting his brand-new uniform from head to toe.

Uncle gives boy confidence boost

His proud uncle acted as a cheerleader in the background, saying, “Flex those price tags, my boy!” The little one’s confidence and joy are unmatched as he struts and turns, making sure every detail is on display.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users smiling from ear to ear and hoping his education will go well when schools reopen.

See some comments below:

@YangaBomi said:

"I wanna see him when he comes back from school on the first day, please. 🥰🤣🤣"

@Zeenclaire posted:

"Ngaze ngamthanda umshana. 😅❤️😍"

@Fiki commented:

"I'm smiling as much as him. 😍"

@stef stated:

"So beautiful boyboy. Success is your future. 👌"

@ZamaMthethwa mentioned:

"Just made my morning. I love how you praised umshana. He is all all smiles! 💝"

@ThaboThizozoMokoena wrote:

"Best feeling ever. 🔥🔥 New school uniform, new shoes. 🥹"

@complimentsbypali highlighted:

"He will never forget these days. Please continue hyping him up, we all need cheerleaders. 💋❤️💋❤️"

@Peelarh added:

"I like the effort from malume. He just gained his confidence. They say look good, feel good and you do good."

Source: Briefly News