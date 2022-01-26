Khanya Thembane, a South African mom, couldn't help but chuckle over her daughter's dislike of Grade 1

A Twitter thread highlighted the incredibly cute interaction between mother and child as she asked to go back to Grade R

South Africans who could relate to the unhappy child shared a bit of comfort in the comments section

A South African mom by the name of Khanya Thembane took the time to share the adorable journey of her daughter's introduction into Grade 1. A Twitter thread that began on 19 January, 2022, showed off the child's brand new school shoes and highlighted the mixture of emotions felt by Thembane.

An update followed a few days later and the poor little one seems to have had her first taste of the real world. The replacement of play and nap time with work and eating has made her realise that big school is not her thing.

It didn't take long for her to express her distaste for the new environment, however, the little girl didn't approach the situation without solutions and quickly asked her mom to send her back to her previous teacher, Miss Thompson.

Khanya Thembane's daughter's reaction to going to Grade 1 has left locals laughing their socks off.

Source: Twitter

The was met with responses from a range of people many of whom can personally relate to the hilarious ordeal. Thembane has taken the time to assure her daughter that everything will be okay.

Netizens share stories and sympathise with the little one

@Malome_TT said:

"She is now with the big girls."

@GcinaZulu7 responded with:

"Ncooooo she will get used to it."

