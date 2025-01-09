A talented man created a KFC ad using just his phone and the final visuals wowed South Africans

He shared a video of the shoot, pre and post production on social media, and his creative skills shined

Impressed netizens showered him with praise in the comments and many want his career to take off

A showed the creative process of making an ad. Image: @chillyshots

A talented Mzansi man just showed off his incredible creativity by making a KFC ad at home using nothing but his phone, a ring light, and some delicious food.

DIY setup achieves pro-level results

The results? Absolutely stunning. The clip on the TikTok account @chillyshots gives viewers a behind-the-scenes peek at his process.

With the new Streetwise Bucket for One (Original and Dunked) as his stars, he turned his home into a mini studio.

The way he captured the crispy chicken and dunked sauce made it look like a big-budget commercial.

Mzansi man takes on a challenge

He even mentioned the project was a response to a challenge: “KFC South Africa dared me to do this, and it was worth every second!”

Watch the video below:

Many viewers hoped his work would catch the eye of major brands and lead to more opportunities for the budding creative.

See some comments below:

@MoelaMovingCo. asked:

"How much would you charge to make a business ad?"

@Phumiledwaba suggested:

"Let’s tag KFC South Africa. 🇿🇦 🔥💕"

@Official_Glamour__ commented:

"2025 we not waiting for interviews. We just do the work and await payment. 😌 Sir you deserve R50k. 😭"

@uncuthu_organics typed:

"Sir do you work with small businesses? This is dope! 😩🔥🔥🔥"

@AESTHETIC_QOUTES wrote:

"This is even better than the ones they make, especially those ads that pop up when we are watching YouTube. 😂🔥"

@ntsako said:

"Imagine this dude with all the equipment!"

@Almiradiergaardt02 mentioned:

"If they hire you, I will eat KFC every day because you. 🥺🥺🥺"

@Njaby1030 added:

"Wow this is amazing, I hope this opens many doors for you. 👏🎉"

More SA people show their talent

The electrical engineering student impressed many South Africans with his ability to turn trash into an impressive robot.

A young boy operating an excavator he invented using tree branches has got many applauding him online.

The 41-year-old man from Benoni designed a cooler box that has built-in lights powered by a solar panel.

