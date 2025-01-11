“Proud of You Stranger”: Woman Shows Transformation Pictures From Being a Nyaope Addict
- A young woman showed her glow-up after overcoming a battle with nyaope addiction on social media
- Her TikTok picture montage shows a stunning transformation in her demeanour and overall health
- Mzansi people are amazed by her strength and determination, and many also credited God for changing her life
A young woman took to TikTok to share her inspiring journey from being addicted to nyaope to living a clean, healthier life.
From drug struggles to radiance
The post on the TikTok page @dintlet7 features a montage of before-and-after pictures of her remarkable progress. The “before” photos reveal the struggles of addiction, while the “after” snaps showcase her glowing skin, improved posture, and radiant smile.
Year of turning point
She mentioned that she decided to get help in 2023. Her caption expressed pride in her sobriety journey, and how grateful she is to have overcome. The TikTok gained traction with thousands of views.
See the post here:
Many viewers in the comments section applauded her strength and courage to turn her life around.
Look at some comments below:
@a_woman_helped_by_jesus stated:
"God is real, and ain't nobody can tell me otherwise. 🤞Muhle uJehovah! 😭😭"
@blose08 commented:
"Flowers! 🌻 You did good sweetie. God is great."
@MaserameJujuMash said:
"I respect God he can do the impossible to be possible pls girl go and tell the world how God lifted you up."
@princess_tee_m typed:
"Proud of you stranger. 🥰"
@Nkosinomthy posted:
"My wish is for you to stay clean forever. 😘"
@Mamaka_Siyanda mentioned:
"I've never been so happy and proud of a stranger. 🥰🥰🥰"
@Gogo_Omo_Skoen Maloka
"God never leaves nor forsakes his children. I'm happy for you. 🙌🏾❤️"
@Sunshinegyspy_june shared:
"How I wish my sister could change. "h mama I'm so proud of you. ❤️❤️❤️"
3 More addiction-related stories
- A young man touched the hearts of millions after he shared his journey of how he became drug-free.
- A South African gent showed his transformation from being a drug addict to being a University graduate.
- A 19-year-old drug addict reflected on her life living on the streets with her 40-year-old boyfriend.
