A young man touched the heart of millions on TikTok after he shared his journey of how he became drug-free

In a video, he showed clips of when he was on drugs and years after he stopped taking them

Peeps congratulated him on his arduous journey and encouraged him to stay strong

A young man who has been clean from drugs for almost three years inspired social media, with many applauding him for his journey.

A former drug addict's before-and-after videos on TikTok left people hopeful that recovery is possible.

Austin Green showed the world how he looked after being clean from drugs for two and a half years.

Former drug addict shows how handsome he has become

The handsome young man shared a heartwarming caption that captured how he battled with drug addiction.

It read:

"How many days do you have clean? I was that person you would see wandering on the streets in the middle of the night that people said would never change! I now work at a residential treatment facility helping people just like me. Recovery has allowed me to live a life beyond my wildest dreams!"

The video combines two clips, one showing him on day one without drugs and the other showing him clean from drugs 2-and-a-half years later.

In the first clip, he looks dishevelled, and his eyes are sunken with marks all over his face.

The next video shows a complete transformation as he looks clean, handsome and smiling, with his blue eyes glistening in happiness.

Watch the video here:

Social media wowed by achievement

Netizens rushed to the comment to congratulate him on battling drug addiction and on achieving a huge milestone.

Some also shared their recovery journeys.

Faith remarked that Austin looked healthy.

"Recovery looks amazing on you!"

@allamasworld said that Austin is a real inspiration. He added:

"My brother is going through the same. He is seven months clean, and I am so proud of him."

Enjoying_Life_andthensome told him that he looked amazing.

"Please keep loving yourself. Respect!"

Whitney Ann Lovelace said she is also on a recovery journey. She added:

"You look so much happier. And healthier. I'm eight months on the 24th!"

Angelica said that happiness looked terrific on him. She remarked:

"I'm so proud of you! Congratulations."

Woman beats drug addiction to open salon

In another similar story, Briefly News Wrote about a beautiful young woman who overcame drug addiction and opened a hair salon.

TikTok user @chenaysnell shared a post that showed how she looked when she was on drugs and how she looked after cleaning her act up.

Netizens gave her flowers for her stunning transformation and wished her great success.

