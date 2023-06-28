A video capturing a kind-hearted woman's act of compassion did not go unnoticed on social media

She rented a house for a group of homeless men she found sleeping under a bridge and shared her gesture on TikTok

The powerful display of empathy inspired viewers and there was an outpouring of heartfelt appreciation and well-wishes in the comments

A woman found a home to house homeless people. Image: @julia_nnena

Source: TikTok

A kind-hearted woman has gone above and beyond to provide shelter for homeless men she discovered sleeping under a bridge.

Woman provides shelter for homeless men

Captured in a TikTok video that has amassed 1.5 million views, her selfless act has touched the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The woman @julia_nnena was moved by their dire circumstances, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The woman's extraordinary act of kindness was shared on TikTok and rapidly gained traction and touched the hearts of millions.

The footage shows the emotional journey of the homeless men as they transition from sleeping rough to having a roof over their heads.

Kind woman spreads hope and empathy on TikTok

Viewers praised the woman's compassion, with comments pouring in to express gratitude for her selflessness.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise woman for sheltering homeless people

@malang19900 said:

"When good people are rich. God bless your heart beautiful."

@susanmorgann commented:

"The one man who was left behind."

@drewsalf stated:

"God will abundantly bless you, sweet lady."

@tanatswamanuel mentioned:

"She is not announcing but she is giving some of us a good lesson may God bless you, sister."

@smilessunshine111 added:

"Thank you! We all need to do this to help others in need. Just imagine! Humanitarian acts of kindness."

@terapee posted:

"They will need jobs to maintain and never go there alone. Good job."

@julia_nnena shared:

"I met them like 2 weeks ago. Took food to them before renting the place for them."

@ionutionutz30 said:

"God bless you. He works miracles through you and helps troubled people."

