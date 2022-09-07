A young woman bravely took to social media to share how her partner was the anchor during her battle with drug addiction

Twitter user @Nompumelelo_Th said her man constantly begged her to stop using and eventually left her

However, she decided to be clean and they were able to get back together and move forward in their relationship

When one is addicted to drugs, one can't resist the urge to use them, no matter how much harm the drugs may cause.

One person who knows this all too well is Twitter user @Nompumelelo_Th. The young woman bravely took to the bluebird to share her personal story of how she found herself using drugs to numb the pain of depression.

A lady went into detail about how her man supported her through her recovery journey from substance abuse. Image: @Nompumelelo_Th/Twitter

In a thread, @Nompumelelo_Th revealed that two years ago, her man had to beg her to stop using and even threatened to leave her which he eventually did.

“He always covered up for me to the public even though it was hurting him, even after we broke up, he still called to check if I’m recovering and attending my therapy sessions at a rehab,” she shared.

The young woman detailed that she and her partner had split and lived separate lives with other people. However, when she came back to her senses and fully recovered, they rekindled their love.

“Even now, he will inspect me, chile! But I’m 1 year clean now and I’ve never been with someone so supportive and non-judgemental ❤️,” said a grateful @Nompumelelo_Th.

Her Twitter thread has gained a lot of traction from netizens showing her support and asking about her recovery journey.

“The reason I came out today about my past addiction is that I know a very close friend of mine who is addicted and is in denial and it hurts me so much because I know how it feels to be her and unable to stop. I love her so much and I pray she makes it out alive❤️,” she disclosed.

SA peeps responded with positive responses to her story. Check out some of the comments below:

@prespushrelease remarked:

“When you feel the urge just look at how far you have come and how proud you should be of yourself. You did it and continue recovering... ❤️.”

@SokisiOfficial shared:

“This is so inspirational, I need to get over my addiction I’m slowly losing everything I have.”

@Ge_Nos1 replied:

“Love your inner self for the fight for your life. So proud of you Mpumi. Success and prosperity over you and your family.”

@BhekzoTshabala1 commented:

“Well done Girl it's not easy to beat addiction; make sure you stay away from those people who introduced you to drugs. You are lucky you still alive and well others couldn't keep UP the good work. Usebenzile noma kunzima BIG UP to you and your support structure.”

@_Karab0_ wrote:

“I'm so proud of you. That man was sent to save you from yourself♥️.”

@AyandaDlamini_ said:

“So proud of you and God bless his heart .”

Brave man celebrates 3 years sober in emotional post

In another story, Briefly News reported that overcoming alcoholism can seem like an impossible task, but positive change is possible. One brave man, Drew Vanderford (@DrewVanderford) took to social media to share his commendable milestone of being three years sober.

He posted a photo of him seated in front of a large red cake that was written: “Sober King est. 2019” on it, and captioned the snap:

“3 years ago tonight I went to bed drunk and heartbroken for what I quietly prayed would be the last time. The next morning, I would wake up and choose freedom.”

