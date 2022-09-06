A lady has taken to social media to proudly showcase her selfless man who is physically challenged

According to the lady, her man lost the use of his legs while trying to save her and can't walk again

In an emotional video that melted netizens' hearts, she vowed to be by his side till death do them part

A lady elicited emotional reactions on social media following her showcase of her man who is disabled on both legs.

She posted a video of them in a car on TikTok with a brief narration as to why he is physically challenged.

According to the lady, he got injured while trying to save her, which affected his legs badly.

She, however didn't explain the incident in which her life was at risk. She went on to reveal that he can't walk again.

While placing her hand on his, she vowed not to leave him till death do them part.

Social media reactions

Nicholas Den said:

"From someone with disability, it won't be easy, society will make you feel like he doesn't matter, keeps your head high."

Kr!m!€ Gold said:

"Pls don’t leave himGod will make it a miracle."

Julia said:

"A woman without womb had a triplet is there anything hard for God with your faithfulness support and prayers will lift him up. All the best."

blessiejen said:

"Love lives here,pls love and cherish him for the rest of ur lives."

amagolden10 said:

"May God bless you both and make you stronger to be there for him always."

blessingstephen23said:

"Thanks but if u ever leave him may God never forgive you because this is nothing but love."

