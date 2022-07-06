A young man took to Twitter to share a new goal reached along his road to overcoming an alcohol addiction

Drew Vanderford celebrated three years of being sober after making the conscious decision to choose a better life in 2019

Many netizens could identify with the struggle of overcoming addiction and flooded his post with heartfelt messages

Overcoming alcoholism can seem like an impossible task, but positive change is possible. One brave man, Drew Vanderford (@DrewVanderford) took to social media to share his commendable milestone of being three years sober.

Drew Vanderford has made great strides in overcoming his alcohol addiction. Image: @DrewVanderford/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He posted a photo of him seated in front of a large red cake that was written: “Sober King est. 2019” on it, and captioned the snap:

“3 years ago tonight I went to bed drunk and heartbroken for what I quietly prayed would be the last time. The next morning, I would wake up and choose freedom.”

According to HelpGuide.org, fighting an addiction to alcohol can be a long and bumpy road. Most people with alcohol problems do not decide to make a big change out of the blue or transform their drinking habits overnight. Recovery is usually a more gradual process.

Drew has been doing well along his journey to recovery and the cyber community was overjoyed for his healthy lease on life. Many others also shared their personal testimonies of addiction and were inspired by Drew’s post.

@velofan1 commented:

“Boooyyyaaahhh!!! Congratulations Drew!!!”

@ImKennyKane replied:

“What a blessing congratulations.”

@Geezerdots said:

“Good for you. The family was gathered in the dining room for our son’s 1st birthday. I was passed out drunk in bed. It would be my last drink. The kid is 45 and I’ve been sober since. The longest journey begins with a single step. #AA”

@UrbanInuk responded:

“I am 13 days sober today, and I know that doesn’t seem like a big deal to many, but I am proud of myself.”

@TheNatron wrote:

“Yes. Best decision I ever made for myself, my wife, my daughter, and my son. December 1 will be 8 amazing years sober where I have been able to grow mentally and spiritually to a place I never imagined.”

