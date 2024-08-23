A young gentleman shared his journey from being a drug addict to being a graduate

Liyabona said he was a young boy who had no hope for the future but decided to make an executive decision to change that

The online community reacted to the man's story, with many expressing how proud they are

A man shared his redemption journey. Images: @Liyabona Leo Waka

A gentleman took to social media to share his journey from being a drug addict to being a graduate.

In a Facebook post by Liyabona Leo Waka, he said remembers the time he was just a boy with no vision and a bright future. He spent almost all his high school career smoking drugs and making bad decisions.

"I've hurt so many people, I've hurt my family and they almost lost hope in me."

In 2019, he took an executive decision to change his life for the better. He pushed himself to finish high school and proceeded to university. The young gentleman is a graduate and is five years drug-free. He encouraged others like him to keep their eyes on the ball.

"To my brothers and sisters out there: It is possible to overcome drug addiction but it's a hard process you need to be strong and set goals for yourself."

Netizens proud of the man's journey

The online community reacted to the young man's story, with many expressing how proud they are.

@Esona Mkhuthu wrote:

"I'm so proud of you brother❤️."

@Mazintlana Mazondlwa commented:

"You know how proud I am of you my friend🤗❤️."

@Tandolwethu Mchingo Twani shared:

"I'm inspired ❤️🙌🏻."

@Mavovo Wakwa Zikhali Waka said:

"God is good 🙏. I'm so proud of you 👏🤝."

Man upscales from petrol attendant to admitted attorney

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who rose from petrol attendant to admitted attorney.

Siphenkosi Nqoro, a gentleman from Mdansane in the Eastern Cape pledged to be a lawyer. However, the circumstances didn't allow his route to be as smooth as he would have liked, but through perseverance he made it. He studied full-time while also working as a petrol attendant.

