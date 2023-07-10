Taking the first step into independence requires guts, and a young woman showed she had the grit

She moved into her apartment with no sofa or fridge and shared her experience

South Africans stepped up and gave her a pat on the back, and left her with words of strength

A young woman was encouraged after she moved into a new place with no furniture. Image: @tumiimimi

A young woman moved into a new place with only her clothes in a few bags.

She pointed out that a win is a win, and the country stood behind her and shared that they, too, started from the bottom.

Woman’s empty apartment goes viral on TikTok

The young woman went through what many young people who moved into their place went through.

Starting afresh without furniture is a challenging but fulfilling step.

Young people interpret this as starting on a clean slate.

More than 167,000 TikTokkers saw @tumiimimi's video.

It received a lot of enthusiastic comments.

In the video, the beautiful woman is on the base of the stairs with her head resting on her hand, downcast.

The video pans and shows an apartment without furniture.

Bags of clothes lie everywhere, a sign that she has moved in.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers share their stories of starting from scratch

Netizens backed her experience and reminded her that this is a beautiful beginning.

Tumi said that she was in the same position.

"I thought I was the only one. If it brings peace, then you're on the right path."

Siphokazimbekwa1 pointed out that she was in the same predicament last year.

"My mental peace was more important than the furniture."

Aspiring Law Student remarked that this is a wonderful start.

"This is a time to browse all secondhand shops. By the time you have an idea of what you want, you will have the money."

Thamz said that she also had the same humble and happy beginnings.

"This was me in March 2022. I left home with nothing but my clothes."

Zunaid Ebrahim823 gave her a thumbs up.

"Small steps are needed to get to the big ones."

Young woman’s leap of faith inspires others

