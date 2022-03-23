A man boldly shared a meal he prepared with peeps on Twitter and advised all men to learn to cook like him

Tweeps likened the meat on his plate to human waste and expressed their disgust at how unappealing it looked

Others offered some cooking tips to enhance his dish after they admitted that it looked dry and tasteless

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Uriah Kgaogelo Maleka took pride in a meal that he made and shared on Twitter. His post showed a pic of pap, worse and achar that rubbed peeps up the wrong way.

Uriah used his pic to join the famous "Indoda must" trend. He advised men on how to cook saying:

"Indoda must cook like me."

The comments and memes that followed were unexpected.

Uriah's attempt at cooking failed to impress as Saffas expressed how unappealing his food looked. @KGAO_ZA/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps on Twitter did not agree with Uriah's cooking skills. They expressed disgust for its presentation and flooded him with unsavoury comments. Other people offered some advice on how to make it more palatable.

@xo1ani was usure and had to ask:

"Is that meat???."

@duduzile_khoza cackled:

@SoulFood87 said:

"The comments in here Wow ya'll neh ."

@Percy_Golden advised:

"Atleast add some tomato sauce shem because this looks dry."

@Pappa_ZA had no one:

@T_Mokhantso said:

"There are more concerning things here than the lack of gravy pls."

Tito Mboweni shows off his unusual dinner in photos, former finance minister has peeps feeling queasy

In another case of meal pics that failed to impress, Briefly News reported that Twitter was abuzz with a debate sparked by a meal posted by Tito Mboweni. The former finance minister posted a collage of pictures showing curried termites accompanied by a starch variation.

The eccentric minister was not perturbed by the meal and in fact, captioned it:

"Early dinner is Dintwa and Majenje. Courtesy of ⁦@FloMasebe."

In a reminiscent manner, Mr Mboweni even used the native names for his meal, which, when translated from Xitsonga, means termites (dintwa) and fried dough (majenje).

Peeps on Twitter did not hold back their shock at the minister's meal. This sparked a debate with some rebuking those who expressed disgust, stating that it was disrespectful.

Source: Briefly News