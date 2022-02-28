Photos of termites prepared as cuisine that were posted on Twitter by former finance minister Tito Mboweni have divided Tweeps

Some were for the most part disgusted by the meal, citing their ignorance of the fact that the insects are edible

South Africans were so taken by the contents in the pictures posted that they disregarded who the finance minister gave credit for the meal to - celebrity Florence Masebe

Twitter was abuzz with a debate sparked by a meal posted by Tito Mboweni. The former finance minister posted a collage of pictures showing curried termites accompanied by a starch variation.

The eccentric minister was not perturbed by the meal and in fact captioned it:

"Early dinner is Dintwa and Majenje. Courtesy of ⁦@FloMasebe."

In a reminiscent manner, Mr Mboweni even used the native names for his meal, which, when translated from Xitsonga, means termites (dintwa) and fried dough (majenje).

Tito Mboweni posted pictures of his meal made from termites and sparked a debate amongst South Africans.

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter did not hold back their shock at the minister's meal. This sparked a debate with some rebuking those who expressed disgust, stating that it was disrespectful.

Justifying the minister's meal choice, @TheGrea94541540 stated that:

"It's termites, very delicious and rich in protein, just like locusts and crickets. Liviticus tells us to eat this things."

Seeking clarity, @PebblesNeo asked:

@AfroBeatz5 inspired Tito Mboweni to open an eatery:

"Here is intellectual property, you Mr Mboweni can open a famous restaurant in Southern Africa and eventually go continental called Mboweni's (any name is good) and it would be a hit, trust me, in fact I can imagine it. Think about it. Don't forget me."

Expressing shock, @HlanhlaStatia said:

