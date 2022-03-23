A lady posted a pic online of a luxury car and claimed it was hers since Uber drivers were on strike

She later commented on her post and insinuated that it was all a joke after peeps had started expressing their doubt.

Tweeps who didn't buy her story asked for her to pose next to the car while others post the same car pic found online

A lady named Simisola posted a luxury whip on Twitter saying that she bought it for herself. The claim was refuted by many Tweeps but Simisola also confirmed that it was all a joke.

Simisola updated her post with a comment that read:

"Boooo, tomato tomato tomato to everyone not letting me have fun."

This did not stop Tweeps from calling her out on the "fib" which she took lightheartedly.

Simisola posted her new whip that she bought after claiming that cab drivers were on strike. Image: @sivee_m/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were not buying the fact that the car belongs to Simisola. Some asked her to pose next to it while others posted the same car pic found on different sites.

@LordMntungwa said:

"Please stand next to it and take a picture we wanna see something."

@Cebo_Zumane echoed the plea above:

@LuthuliBongani2 complimented Simisola:

"Congs are in order, how much will be your full tank at this rate, currently I think a litre is 20something rand."

@spacegurlpt2 jokingly said:

@voxx_propeller said:

"Lol I saw this pic somewhere."

Boujee babe buys saucy Mercedes Benz AMG, leaves people of Mzansi drooling over her new whip

In a more inspirational story about a sister making boss moves, Briefly News reported that, gone are the day when beast sports cars were just for men. One Mzansi lady recently got herself a German machine that dropped jaws on social media.

Women nowadays are running multimillion-dollar businesses, inspiring masses, creating change and driving sick whips. There really is nothing a woman can’t do, is there?

Mpumi Dlamini is a car salesman who loves to show off his happy customers on his Instagram page. Recently, he shared some snaps of a gorgeous woman who goes by the name Jennifer Londiwe Ndlovu who is now the proud owner of a stunning A200d Sedan AMG line!

