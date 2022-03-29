A lady shared her story on Twitter of how she discovered that her friend stole a cellphone and money from her

She shared that the same friend later returned the cellphone through a neighbour but kept the money and ran away

Tweeps were livid at the lady's ex-mate and sympathised with her, while some asked for his particulars

A woman lamented on Twitter about the betrayal she received from her best friend. She revealed that her friend stole her phone and money and went on the run. In her post, she added a comment:

"He only left the phone kaha neighbour eaka (with my neighbour), the money ain't there and he is on [the] run."

The lady said that all this happened while she was busy trying to raise funds, although she didn't mention what the funds were for.

A lady shared with peeps online how she lost her phone and money to her friend.

Source: Twitter

After reading the lady's story, peeps on Twitter offered their sympathies. They expressed annoyance at the friend and urged her to give out his name and location. Some shared their stories about similar experiences.

@JayJayFrate said:

"True colours revealed overtime. Nna in recent years ke demotile ba bangata from "friends" to "acquaintances". Is too much!! Phephi hle!!"

@pontsho_mp said:

@ReatileGrace said:

"Please drop their locatin I just wanna talk. I'm so sorry hun❤."

@SJizzleBeats asked:

@__lebaka said:

"Name and shame? can’t let this repeat… sorry ma."

Hillbrow cellphone snatcher’s unsuccessful mission gets him proper hiding, Mzansi shares their views

In a related story, Briefly News reported that It was not a good day on the job for an unlucky cellphone snatcher who was flogged by his would-be victim.

CCTV footage shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter shows a busy street in Hillbrow before the thief attempts to grab a cellphone from a man. The man instantly responds by grabbing the thief by the arm, pulling him to the ground.

Once on the floor, the angry man physically beats the criminal by kicking and stomping on him several times. Abramjee captioned the video, which can be viewed online:

“Cellphone snatcher does not get away: Claim Street, Hillbrow JHB.”

