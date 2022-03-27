A gogo stole the hearts of many South Africans with her hilarious song in a viral video that was posted on Twitter

In the video, she sings a plea to God to help her stop drinking alcohol, which got peeps chuckling

Some Tweeps share some duets with gogo while others translated the song for those who don't understand

Bongani shared a viral video on Twitter of an elderly lady bursting out some lyrics to a hilarious song about booze.

In the video, a gogo is seen seated with a defeated expression on her face. She sang to God asking him to help her quit booze because she drinks from Monday to Sunday and has no time to pray.

A gogo singing to God pleading for Him to help her quit drinking booze has Saffas in stitches. Image: @_Bongani_Eddie/Twitter

Peeps on Twitter chuckled at the clip. They tagged their loved ones and expressed their empathy with her plea. People translated the lyrics on request from those who didn't understand and others shared clips of Saffas dueting with gogo.

@IG_Jay_Khath jokingly said:

"If we don’t sing this when they turn the lights & sound off, we have failed as a sad generation shame."

@Pazo2205 joked:

@dTumza mused:

"You can hear in her time she led revival ya YWM or Blue Train."

@kgax said:

"I'm trying hard not to laugh, but... no, girl isn't singing from the heart."

@Beverly_Mathiba had no words:

@pitso08 cackled:

"And she’s pleading."

