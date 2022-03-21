A man posted a picture of a devise used at funerals to lower boxes and asked peeps what it is called

Avbob a popular funeral parlour replied him with the name of the devise and the promise to see him soon

Tweeps cackled at the witty response saying that the man needed to atone to Avbob before their predictions come to light

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man asked online as to what name is given to an object used at funerals to lower caskets. Avbob replied to him with the name of the devise and the promise to see him soon.

The popular funeral parlor wound up their response to the curious man with the words:

"posting this is a sign, see you soon ."

The dark humour sent the internet into a frenzy as some jokingly shared tips with the man on how to avoid Avbob's indirect prediction.

A man's post got the attention of a funeral parlour that gave a dark yet humorous reply which left peeps online cackling. Image: @AVBOBNam/Twitter, Getty Image

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps on Twitter were absolutely floored by the witty reply that Avbob gave the curious man. They also wanted to know that the gadget was called until one of them confirmed Avbob's reply with snippets from a google search.

@Matshidi_Mazwi admitted:

"Did i not diei mean with laughter not with see me soon."

@MohlabengSeja laughed out loud:

@MsiziDoobe said:

"Ehh I thought it was called Down To Earth."

@Slie_Adamz pleaded:

@MubvakuleB jokingly said:

"If i was the owner of that tweet i would be deleting it, deactivate my account and throw the phone away. That "see you soon" is scary."

@Mpafa_Nkwali joked:

Wedding or funeral? Social media abuzz at Soshanguve colourful funeral

In another case of dark humor, Briefly News reported that a colourful funeral held in Soshanguve, Pretoria, got South Africans on social media absolutely stumped. Brothers and Sisters Funeral Parlour organised the funeral and shared the photos on Facebook.

Uniformly dressed ushers carried the coffin to the cemetery along a white carpet. Ladies in red dresses brought brightly coloured flowers to a marquee that sheltered mourners.

There was even a bar area, complete with a bartender, to serve mourners with drinks of their choice. A music DJ was pictured near the bar area as well.

Source: Briefly News