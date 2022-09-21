A young and opinionated woman went online to share an unpopular "indoda must" opinion about men needing to take care of themselves first

The "Indoda must" tagline formed online when South African women started to detail what they wanted out of a man

Peeps cross Mzansi wholeheartedly agreed with the statement with some men saying that they choose themselves

Some women in today's society require the moon and stars from their ideal men, but one considerate lady believes otherwise. She took a spin on the popular "Indoda must" tagline to say that men should focus on themselves first.

A thoughtful woman took to the internet to say that men should focus on their own well-being first, and Mzansi couldn't agree more. Images: Nickii Zuma/ Facebook

Nickii Zuma is the woman who made the statement and shared it in a Facebook post, where she quickly gained new fans from it.

The "Indoda must" phrase is quite notorious on South African social media. Many women use it as a means to list the requirements they want from a man. Nickii's post took a more empathetic spin on it, starting with this sentence:

"Indoda must focus on himself, fix his life and work on being the best version of himself."

The lady then went on to explain the other things a man should take care of in his own life, including his own family.

The last sentence in her explanation hit home for many peeps:

"A man who takes care of your needs should be a man who chooses to take care of your needs not a man who feels obligated to do so!"

Netizens mostly had positive things to say about the post, while some women disagree. See the comments below:

Olwethu Spectre Max said:

" agree... We're low-key becoming fathers to our girlfriends now. We expected to fill their part whilst we grinding for ourselves also..."

Ditaba Tornado commented:

"That makes sense."

Ndikho Americano Bota mentioned:

"Very well said!"

LindokuhLe Kuuhle Teady shared:

"I am my own priority "

Modiakgotla Ellesgee Ceezer posted:

"We just added you as a guest speaker at men's conference ❤️"

Fundisiwe Mavilane Vilane said:

"Angithi they go for looks(slay queens) bayalayeka abanze indoda must laba."

Nkosinathi Wagger Chili commented:

"One of the things I love about you. & is that you are one of the smartest women I came across in my whole entire life."

Mmathibu Samathar Ramasodi mentioned:

"That makes sense."

