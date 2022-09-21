Woman lets son wear her wedding dress to school to protest his friend's suspension and gets torn apart by family

The woman took to Reddit to air her frustrations, claiming that her parents told her to take her son to church

People showed the mother support, letting her know that she did nothing wrong and shouldn’t listen to the haters

One mother let her 16-year-old son wear her old wedding dress to school in support of friend who got suspended for three days for wearing a crop top.

A 16-year-old boy took it upon himself to protest his friend's three-day suspension from school by wearing his mom's wedding dress to school. Image: Getty Images

Times have changed and men and women are uniting in the fight for equality. A man wearing a dress as a symbol of support is not something to be ashamed of but to be proud of.

Taking to Reddit, where she goes by the username u/Beautiful_Move7646, the supportive mother explained that her choice to let her son wear her wedding dress had many, including her own parents, judging her harshly, reported Mirror UK.

"My son went to school and apparently some kid took a picture of him and posted it on Instagram. It circulated to Facebook, where my parents saw the photo.

"They cussed me out over the phone, saying I shouldn't allow 'f*******' in my house, that I need to get my son into a church and get him saved, and berated me for almost an hour. I am now the talk of the town and everyone thinks I am a horrible parent."

Her son wore the dress to show that clothing does not define someone and it should not be a reason to suspend someone from school. However, people saw it in a bad light and felt the mother was letting her son wear female clothing and should not have.

Fellow Reddit users let the mom know that she has done nothing wrong by supporting her son and the girl who was suspended. They said the proble lies with her parents and she should not listen to anything they said.

Take a look at a few of the comments shared by News 24:

One user said:

“It's your wedding dress, and I think it's great that your son is mature enough to protest things he thinks are unjust without breaking the rules or being obstructive or shouty."

Another said:

"Being a good parent is not about rejecting your child's choices but raising your child to be a responsible and productive member of society and supporting him or her."

