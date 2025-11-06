South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is not taking the disrespect from a troll who mentioned her divorce from Black Coffee

The user mentioned the Grammy-winning star in a sultry photo, which prompted a lot of salty remarks

Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee finalised their lengthy divorce, and people make it a point to remind her all the time

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa dragged a troll for filth after it mentioned Black Codffee.

Source: Instagram

South African actress Enhle Mbali took time to respond to a troll and delivered an unapologetic clapback.

The actress had been the talk of the town ever since she finalised her divorce from Black Coffee. After six years of being in and out of court, Enhle finally reverted to her maiden name, and this came with a lot of relief.

However, she can never escape the Black Coffee obsession on social media. Taking to Instagram, Enhle posted a snap from her latest photoshoot. The post was captioned, "L is for the way you look at me."

In the Instagram post, Enhle showed off her legs dressed in a one-piece costume, a denim jacket and Crocs. Her body invited a lot of salty remarks about her ex-husband.

What Enhle said to a troll

The user @Lawreka_kip_billions was one of the many people who mentioned the Grammy-winning DJ in her comments section. He replied, "Still coffee left this. Don't you want tea, babe?" he asked.

Not one to entertain the subtle dig, Enhle suggested that the person undergo therapy to help them get over her failed marriage.

"I know a really great psychologist who can help you get over my break-up. It took me 3 months. It’s been years for you; it seems you need serious intervention."

Not backing down, the troll responded, "That’s half a billion rand worth of advice. I will take it, the hottest mon under the sun."

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa clapped back at a troll.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Enhle's clapback

This is what some people had to say:

zindzi_r

"That’s a really great response, I must give it to her."

earthangeldiva_sa

"A healed woman's response. I love it for her."

nozipour______

"Mara people are tiring, they make it seem like there was no Mbali before Coffee. Lapho the guy uyena owamosha umshado wakhe."

lisakanyam

"It could be Black Coffee’s sister or mom; they hate Mbali because she married their milk cow. Mbali is so beautiful and is doing well career-wise. Coffee is currently dating that owl from Venezuela 🇻🇪. What an awkward relationship. It’s just a transactional thing, no love there, no black SA man likes dating a stick.

lets_exploreguru

"Love her response. She's beautiful."

dmang_123

"Eyo people, can we please leave Mbali and Black Coffee alone? They’ve both moved on....the divorce is finalised. Mbali is dating someone, and BC is also dating someone. Guys, people break up every day; it’s part of life. They were once our perfect couple, but unfortunately, things didn’t end well. Still, they’re not the first or the last to go through it. Let’s also remember that they share children, and all this tension we fuel affects them, too. So please, let’s just move on and wish them both peace and happiness."

msjayset

"That’s a dope pic Muhle u Mbali Kakhulu Yooh 🔥🔥🔥 love."

blondie_reloaded

"I stopped entertaining social media people. They’re bitter, the anger is too much."

Peeps pick sides in the divorce

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Enhle Mbali announced her divorce from Black Coffee, people picked sides, and a heated debate ensued.

A user unearthed an old photo of Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali during the DJ's humble beginnings.

