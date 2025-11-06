Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa Disses a Troll Who Mentioned Her Divorce From Black Coffee in Her Sultry Photo
- South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is not taking the disrespect from a troll who mentioned her divorce from Black Coffee
- The user mentioned the Grammy-winning star in a sultry photo, which prompted a lot of salty remarks
- Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee finalised their lengthy divorce, and people make it a point to remind her all the time
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
South African actress Enhle Mbali took time to respond to a troll and delivered an unapologetic clapback.
The actress had been the talk of the town ever since she finalised her divorce from Black Coffee. After six years of being in and out of court, Enhle finally reverted to her maiden name, and this came with a lot of relief.
However, she can never escape the Black Coffee obsession on social media. Taking to Instagram, Enhle posted a snap from her latest photoshoot. The post was captioned, "L is for the way you look at me."
In the Instagram post, Enhle showed off her legs dressed in a one-piece costume, a denim jacket and Crocs. Her body invited a lot of salty remarks about her ex-husband.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
What Enhle said to a troll
The user @Lawreka_kip_billions was one of the many people who mentioned the Grammy-winning DJ in her comments section. He replied, "Still coffee left this. Don't you want tea, babe?" he asked.
Not one to entertain the subtle dig, Enhle suggested that the person undergo therapy to help them get over her failed marriage.
"I know a really great psychologist who can help you get over my break-up. It took me 3 months. It’s been years for you; it seems you need serious intervention."
Not backing down, the troll responded, "That’s half a billion rand worth of advice. I will take it, the hottest mon under the sun."
Mzansi reacts to Enhle's clapback
This is what some people had to say:
zindzi_r
"That’s a really great response, I must give it to her."
earthangeldiva_sa
"A healed woman's response. I love it for her."
nozipour______
"Mara people are tiring, they make it seem like there was no Mbali before Coffee. Lapho the guy uyena owamosha umshado wakhe."
lisakanyam
"It could be Black Coffee’s sister or mom; they hate Mbali because she married their milk cow. Mbali is so beautiful and is doing well career-wise. Coffee is currently dating that owl from Venezuela 🇻🇪. What an awkward relationship. It’s just a transactional thing, no love there, no black SA man likes dating a stick.
lets_exploreguru
"Love her response. She's beautiful."
dmang_123
"Eyo people, can we please leave Mbali and Black Coffee alone? They’ve both moved on....the divorce is finalised. Mbali is dating someone, and BC is also dating someone. Guys, people break up every day; it’s part of life. They were once our perfect couple, but unfortunately, things didn’t end well. Still, they’re not the first or the last to go through it. Let’s also remember that they share children, and all this tension we fuel affects them, too. So please, let’s just move on and wish them both peace and happiness."
msjayset
"That’s a dope pic Muhle u Mbali Kakhulu Yooh 🔥🔥🔥 love."
blondie_reloaded
"I stopped entertaining social media people. They’re bitter, the anger is too much."
Peeps pick sides in the divorce
In a previous report from Briefly News, after Enhle Mbali announced her divorce from Black Coffee, people picked sides, and a heated debate ensued.
A user unearthed an old photo of Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali during the DJ's humble beginnings.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za