On Instagram, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa posted a photo from her latest photoshoot

The Queenstown Kings star wore a one-piece and a denim jacket, seemingly advertising her fashion line's latest item

Social media users gushed over Enhle Mbali, and they shared some of their thoughts on her photo

Enhle Mbali gave fans something to look at with her latest photo. Image: Enhle_mbali

Source: Instagram

South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa looked stunning for her latest photoshoot. The multi-talented personality was the talk of the town following her Instagram post.

Hot off her highly publicised divorce from Black Coffee, Enhle Mlotshwa has been posting photos of herself looking better than ever. Her latest post was captioned, "L is for the way you look at me."

In the Instagram photo, Enhle showed off her legs as she wore a one-piece costume, a denim jacket and Crocs. The minimal look was advertising a product for her clothing line, Empress Enhle.

On Instagram, fans called Enhle a stunner, and they showed her love. The picture was then reshared on Twitter by user @MusaKhawula. However, the comments leaned towards Black Coffee and people being downright mean towards Enhle. Below are some of the pleasant comments.

@yeyeye_gugu claimed:

"She looks good. Her and coffee bayafana. Each is flaunting what they have (his flex was the CT property)."

@nelly_81512 wrote:

"She has always been beautiful. My word! Hayi Black Coffee fumbled shame."

@k_midlands asked:

"Is she becoming acrobatic or is the image upside down?"

@peter27983905 said:

"She's doing rich people's thing, poor people won't understand this picture."

@Mbalibala defended Enhle:

"This woman will never find rest. Miserable people in the comment section will always talk badly about her and attach her to her ex every time."

What celeb critic says about Enhle and Coffee

Controversial streamer Slik Talk, who is known for weighing in on celebrity news, could not miss the opportunity to criticise Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's divorce. He specifically took aim at the actress, which came as no surprise to people, and he criticised Coffee by saying he has no respect for him anymore.

"Black Coffee, the biggest DJ in SA, he just been played by his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali. I even have the article right here that talks about the verdict. Let me read it for you...Black Coffee, I had a lot of respect for you because of how you move as a DJ, your business ventures and everything. I will be honest with you, you have completely lost my respect because of this nonsense."

Reacting to Slik's video, people seemed to agree with Slik, but some showed how much they support Enhle Mbali.

Enhle Mbali did a photoshoot recently. Image: Enhle_mbali

Source: Instagram

Peeps pick sides in Enhle, Black Coffee divorce

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Enhle Mbali announced her divorce from Black Coffee, people picked sides, and a heated debate ensued

A user unearthed an old photo of Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali during the DJ's humble beginnings

The fan was defending Enhle against trolls who claimed that she was after his money

Source: Briefly News