Enhle Mbali Stuns in Her Latest Photoshoot, Serves Body Goals and Leaves Peeps Gushing
- On Instagram, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa posted a photo from her latest photoshoot
- The Queenstown Kings star wore a one-piece and a denim jacket, seemingly advertising her fashion line's latest item
- Social media users gushed over Enhle Mbali, and they shared some of their thoughts on her photo
South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa looked stunning for her latest photoshoot. The multi-talented personality was the talk of the town following her Instagram post.
Hot off her highly publicised divorce from Black Coffee, Enhle Mlotshwa has been posting photos of herself looking better than ever. Her latest post was captioned, "L is for the way you look at me."
In the Instagram photo, Enhle showed off her legs as she wore a one-piece costume, a denim jacket and Crocs. The minimal look was advertising a product for her clothing line, Empress Enhle.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
On Instagram, fans called Enhle a stunner, and they showed her love. The picture was then reshared on Twitter by user @MusaKhawula. However, the comments leaned towards Black Coffee and people being downright mean towards Enhle. Below are some of the pleasant comments.
@yeyeye_gugu claimed:
"She looks good. Her and coffee bayafana. Each is flaunting what they have (his flex was the CT property)."
@nelly_81512 wrote:
"She has always been beautiful. My word! Hayi Black Coffee fumbled shame."
@k_midlands asked:
"Is she becoming acrobatic or is the image upside down?"
@peter27983905 said:
"She's doing rich people's thing, poor people won't understand this picture."
@Mbalibala defended Enhle:
"This woman will never find rest. Miserable people in the comment section will always talk badly about her and attach her to her ex every time."
What celeb critic says about Enhle and Coffee
Controversial streamer Slik Talk, who is known for weighing in on celebrity news, could not miss the opportunity to criticise Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's divorce. He specifically took aim at the actress, which came as no surprise to people, and he criticised Coffee by saying he has no respect for him anymore.
"Black Coffee, the biggest DJ in SA, he just been played by his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali. I even have the article right here that talks about the verdict. Let me read it for you...Black Coffee, I had a lot of respect for you because of how you move as a DJ, your business ventures and everything. I will be honest with you, you have completely lost my respect because of this nonsense."
Reacting to Slik's video, people seemed to agree with Slik, but some showed how much they support Enhle Mbali.
Peeps pick sides in Enhle, Black Coffee divorce
In a previous report from Briefly News, after Enhle Mbali announced her divorce from Black Coffee, people picked sides, and a heated debate ensued
A user unearthed an old photo of Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali during the DJ's humble beginnings
The fan was defending Enhle against trolls who claimed that she was after his money
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za