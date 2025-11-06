Viral before-and-after pics of Uzalo actress MaMlambo sparked massive debate on X

Netizens voted for her curvier "frame 1" look, with others saying the new body was better

Ozempic rumours flew as some praised her "healthier" slim figure while others said they missed the fullness

Uzalo's Gugu Gumede stunned fans with epic weight loss pictures.

South Africans are buzzing after a viral X post showcased Uzalo star Gugu Gumede's jaw-dropping weight loss transformation. The actress, beloved for her role as the dramatic MaMlambo, left fans divided with side-by-side photos comparing her curvy past self to her new slimmed-down vibe.

Posted by user @Am_Blujay on 6 November 2025, the snap racked up over 86,000 views, 2,100 likes, and 119 replies in hours.

Captioned "Her transformation is unmatched", it shows Gumede, who said she was refraining from posting much on social media, rocking a vibrant blue wrap dress on the left – all curves and confidence – next to her current look in a casual black hoodie, cap, and shorts.

The transformation drew mixed reactions across Mzansi.

The full post is below:

Comments section turns into a body-preference war

While some cheered her dedication, the comments section turned into a full-on body preference war. Many peeps straight-up declared the "before" picture superior, insisting Gumede, who thanked fans for support, looked happier and more proportionate with extra weight.

User, @BlueFootTechno1, spoke for the masses:

"I speak for everyone when I say frame one is better."

Even more blunt was @Pendana254, who commented:

"The before is better, fuller, and happier."

Fans reacted to the change in MaMlambo’s familiar appearance, with @TalentNyonie noting:

"I don't know how to explain this, but her body now looks improperly proportionate. Her facial features perfectly fitted her former body."

Hilarious takes included @SimplyEXT joking:

"From Imama to Isisi."

@LiselihleH65360 quipped:

"From MaMlambo to TaMlambo."

Some users speculated about quick-fix drugs such as Ozempic, though Gumede has made no such claim. @veenel592069 simply wrote:

"Ozempic."

Not everyone was hating – a few gave props for the health win. @khal_juniier admitted:

"I'm all about Code 14s, I won't lie. She's looking great and healthy now, but honestly, her old look had me hooked."

@Green_GirlSD added optimism:

"I believe in her transformation. A bit of muscle building and she will be in the best shape!"

@OpinionYami polled:

"How many of us still love the old MaMlambo?"

Uzalo's Gugu Gumede's weight loss had fans divided online.

MaMlambo on Uzalo

Gumede, the daughter of the late legendary Simon Hulumeni Gumede and Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, was a regular face on Uzalo from 2015 until 2022 when she took a break. She played the sangoma MaMlambo, winning hearts. Her character, which she recently resumed, is known for wild storylines involving rituals, love triangles, and drama.

Gumede's vows to continue her mother's legacy

Gumede has shown immense strength and purpose since the passing of her mother, who led the National Freedom Party. Briefly News previously reported that Gumede, determined to honour her mother's vision, would take up the baton.

At the announcement, Gumede's decision signalled readiness for leadership. Fans praised her resilience, noting that her leadership ambitions reflect a powerful new chapter in her journey.

