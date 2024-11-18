South African actress Gugu Gumede slammed the creators of fake social media accounts using her name

Gugu noted that these accounts often create and spread misleading information about her late mother

Because of this, the actress has refrained from posting much online because of the hurtful content

Former Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede has reportedly identified and called out some fake social media accounts, stating that they are abusing her late mother's memory.

Why Gugu Gumede is less active online

The anxiety that hits South African actress Gugu Gumede before she logs on to social media has become unbearable for her.

According to ZiMoja, the actress shared a video in which she slammed the creators of fake social media accounts using her name. These accounts were allegedly created to spread misleading information about her late mother.

Gumede is the daughter of politician and member of the National Freedom Party (NFP) Zanele kaMagwaza Msibi, who passed away in 2021.

"I have stopped posting on Instagram intentionally. This thing of people taking my late mother's pictures and posting them as if it's me, it's really affecting me."

Gugu's friend speaks out on her behalf

The actress's friend called this heinous behaviour devilish, saying it has affected Gugu Gumede negatively.

"This whole thing is devilish. Who uses someone's pain of losing their mother as a way to mentally torture them in such a public way?" the friend asked.

She also stated that Gugu's work is often affected because she is not able to post and promote her own work. The friend called for this to stop, as Zanele was respected.

"She wouldn't stand for this," the source was quoted saying.

