The South African jazz musician Judith Sephuma has made it known that she is willing to give marriage another chance

This came after the star made headlines that she got herself a Ben 10, who is also her fitness instructor

She also mentioned that though she had two failed marriages, she would be doing things differently in her future marriages as she has learned lessons regarding her past ones.

Singer Judith Sephuma wants to give marriage another try. Image: Oupa Bopape

South African jazz musician Judith Sephuma is not holding back as she puts herself first before the backlash she received regarding her new relationship.

Judith Sephuma willing to give marriage another chance

The talented singer Judith Sephuma has been trending this year as news about her Ben 10 circulated on social media. According to ZiMoja, the singer recently opened up about giving marriage another chance for a third time after her failed two marriages.

Sephuma told the publication that she would approach marriage differently because she had learnt lessons from her past relationships.

She said:

“I've learned from all my relationships and I look forward to applying those lessons in the future relationships or marriage. I'm a human being despite what I do for living.”

Amid it all, Judith emphasized that she was also human despite being in the public eye and had never closed herself off from the idea of being married again for the third time.

Sephuma also opened up about her relationship with her fitness trainer, Sibusiso Mazibuko, saying that she has started a new chapter and is happy that she decided to give love another chance.

She said:

“I've begun a new chapter in my life and I'm happy that I decided to take the chance. I can't wait to see what happens; I'm happier than I've been in a while.”

The Jazz singer also confirmed that she will release new music soon as an expression of gratitude for the support she has received from fans throughout her career.

