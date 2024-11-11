The Uzalo actress Gugi Gumede recently about up about her weight loss journey

The actress posted pictures of herself wearing a dress at the SAFTAs after her weight loss and also shared a picture wearing the same dress before she lost weight

Many netizens on social media flooded her comment section with their mixed reactions to her transformation

Actress Gugu Gumede shared her transformation journey on social media. Image: @/itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

The South African actress Gugu Gumede recently shared about her remarkable transformation on social media

Inside Gugu Gumede's weight loss surgery journey

The Uzalo actress recently caused social media buzz after sharing pictures of herself before and after her gastric sleeve surgery, which she underwent in January 2024.

The photos she shared on her Instagram page revealed how she had transformed. In the post, Gumede shared pictures wearing the same dress, showcasing how much weight she had lost

She captioned the photos:

"Moments worth posting. Thank you to @saftassa for inviting me. @icebogroup, it’s an honour to be your ambassador; I'm so proud to see this great brand growing like this. The fourth slide shows how I feel whenever I am not in my house, but the last slide shows how I looked in this recycled dress 10 months ago."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Gugu Gumede's transformation

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Gugu Gumede's transformation. Here's what they had to say:

lee_mare responded:

"The last photo was the best version l loved."

nozipho.mzolo replied:

"I still prefer the chubby view of you....but ke change is good!"

yolandajoka88 commented:

"What! Oh my word, you look so good."

sindi_lungi said:

"You look amazing. Well done on this body girl."

ntaoleng_sesing mentioned:

"You pushed hard wow 10 months, very inspiring."

taxxer_mafundera wrote:

"It's the glow-up for me. You look so much younger."

