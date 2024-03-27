A young woman showed off her weight loss journey from weighing 90kg to weighing 60kg

The lady felt that people couldn't believe that she was the same person as when she used to weigh 90kg

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding her for looking stunning

A lady showed off her body after losing 30kg. Images: @cloudxlee_/ TikTok, @zhudifeng/ Getty Images

A young lady took to her TikTok account and shared her weight loss journey with her followers.

In the video uploaded by @cloudxlee_, she showed herself when she weighed 90kg. She then captured herself after losing 30kg, making her 60kg. She wore the jeans she used to wear when she weighed 90kg to give her followers a sense of how much she lost.

The jeans were also for her to make people understand that when one loses weight, they become different in terms of looks. Presumably, people thought she was totally a different person from the girl who used to weigh R90kg

"From 90 kg to 60 kg, this is for the people claiming it's two different people. When you lose weight, you will look like a totally new person, check out my profile for some tips."

Lady shares weight loss journey

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the woman

The video garnered over 13k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages on her weight loss journey. Some asked for tips.

@WannitahNeo loved:

"Girl my 60 doesn't look that good ."

@thuso_nailedit stanned:

"I wouldn’t know how to behave, please you DID THAT!! "

@Lucia asked:

"You look gorgeous before and after, how did you do it?"

@Xhosa lite shared:

"I wish we could swap bodies. I also need to lose 20+ ..and I have been losing 1kg every two weeks."

