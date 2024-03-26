A medical student shared her weight loss journey with her social media followers

In a TikTok video she uploaded, she captured how she looked at 115kg and 92kg, respectively

The online community reacted to the clip, with many feeling motivated by her journey

A Medical student showed off her weight loss. Images: @zhudifeng/ Getty Images, @zeemed_/ Instagram

A medical student took her social media followers through her weight loss journey.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @zeemed_, the lady went from 115kg to 92kg. She captured herself in both instances.

It is no secret that she is a gym lover and someone who is big on promoting healthy living. Throughout her TikTok account, she has videos where she shares exercise tips.

She also shares with her followers the food that she eats to lose weight and keep her body healthy.

The lady revealed that the transformation took her six months. She exercised three to five days a week.

"6 months . I exercised 3-5 days a week."

Woman shares weight loss journey

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the woman's trandformation

The video garnered over 5k likes, with many online users showering her with lovely messages.

@TheBuhleQueen commented:

"Your 119 actually looks like my 87kg and your 92kg looks like my 74kg… does even make sense … umuhle oe" (You are beautiful sis)

@Silindile Shamase stanned:

"Your 115kg looks so different from my 115kg.You look amazing."

@Posh congratulated:

"Yoh!! My 92 is super different to yours. Well done!"

@Pretty Sab ✨ adored:

"Love this ."

@LV loved:

"You look amazing boo"

@Fofa*** commented on the woman's height:

"You must be very tall, you wore the kgs well. Well done! Motivation."

