A woman from Johannesburg went on social media to show how she raided food at her boyfriend's apartment

She recorded herself packing the groceries from the cupboards into her bags and posted the video on TikTok

The clip grabbed people's attention, and many ladies said they could relate to taking a few things from their partner's cribs

A TikTok user showed how she stocks up on groceries. Image: @badmilk_za

A Johannesburg woman's TikTok video has taken the internet by storm. It shows her taking a few groceries from her boyfriend's kitchen.

Unspoken relationship dynamics

She @badmilk_za joked in captions that she knows that she's not the only one guilty of the mischievous act.

The light-hearted clip was a funny reminder of relationship dynamics often left unspoken.

Video sparks humorous confessions

The video struck a chord with viewers, especially women, who found the scenario relatable.

Hundreds commented on the post and admitted that they had jacked a few items from their partner's homes, like hoodies.

Watch the video below:

See some comments below:

@Sheena shared:

"My ex used to help me pack and be like what else do you need? I miss him."

@lethabomfuduka2 wrote:

"Not me thinking you bought things for him before I saw you putting them in the bag."

@Landatee posted:

"You should lead us on our next women's conference."

@Dihundredtao commented:

"Mine takes my clothes."

@teacheerhle stated:

"Yes, I was scared for a second thinking you’re saying we must buy them groceries before we go."

@t.princess said:

"This is me before I go back to res."

@yolandalisanjemla mentioned:

"Lmao, no because I do the same I even suggest leaving with an Uber to make things easier."

@Siyamthanda added:

"Please a man that doesn’t let you take your snacks home."

Woman goes 50/50 on monthly groceries

In another article, Briefly News reported that a video on TikTok went viral as people heard details of one woman and her boyfriend's shopping. The lady told people she prefers to buy bulk from Makro and does it monthly with her man.

Peeps had much to say after finding out how the couple chooses to care for each other. The video got thousands of likes and comments from netizens who shared their divided opinions about the woman's love life.

