An HIV-positive woman went on social media to give her ex-boyfriends, who dumped her, a life update

She posted a TikTok video to show that she is thriving with her current partner and their two children

The clip got mixed reactions from people, with many saying that she should enjoy her life without looking back

A resilient HIV-positive woman gave her ex-boyfriends a glimpse of her prosperous life.

Woman shows off her beautiful family

She proudly showed off her small family on her TikTok account @mrskewamodimotanzer. She is seen posing for the camera with her husband, who is carrying their two young babies.

Video grabs Mzansi's attention

The TikTok video clocked over 367,000 views and counting. Reactions poured in from viewers across South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Leaving the past behind

While many applauded her for finding love after heartbreak, others expressed mixed feelings about her revisiting past relationships.

They encouraged her to focus on her present life without crucifying her exes for the decisions they made.

See the comments below:

@edygahz said:

"To be honest that’s their personal decision and doesn’t make them bad people for leaving otherwise I am happy for you."

@corinthian022 posted:

"Still a huge win for your ex self-love is key."

@nichyc0 asked:

"Wait hold on was he supposed to stay?"

@chirikachimo wrote:

"Mara ma sister that’s their decision moes."

@user2461650589011 mentioned:

"People shouldn't be made to feel small because of their choices."

@evansv2.0 commented:

"Rule number 3, never look back. Keep your head and keep moving."

@P_lyanah stated:

"But your ex had a right to choose what’s best for him, and I’m sure he is also doing well. He did not owe you anything."

@Anneberry shared:

"Yooooh I won't judge but I would have left too."

HIV-positive woman shares story of pregnancy

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman shared an inspiring testament to the indomitable human spirit.

The courageous HIV-positive woman told her remarkable journey towards a healthy pregnancy. She meticulously outlined the vital steps she took to ensure her baby would not inherit the virus.

