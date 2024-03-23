One woman who married young showed people an inside look into her daily life after finding love

Many people were fascinated and keen to see everything she does in a day, and the TikTok post did not disappoint

The video of a day in a woman's life got various reactions on social media, and people debated marrying young

A woman got married young and showed people details about her life. The lady captured all the duties she was responsible for.

A TikTok video shows a 19-year-old who was doing her makoti duties. Image: @sushineO_O

The video of the young woman's life received thousands of likes. Many people could not get over the responsibilities she bears.

19-year-old wife shows day in her life

In a TikTok video, a young woman, @sunshine0_004, told people she got married at 19. In a clip, she showed off the livestock at her homestead and her activities,s including cleaning and cooking.

Watch the video:

Many people commented that their families would refuse to marry them off at 19. Others commented,d expressing their disapproval of getting married young.

Tshepho said:

"My uncles would refuse."

elatesithole wondered:

"How did you convince abazali? That's the only thing stopping me."

yessItsShaniquac complained:

"I still audition in my room how to ask them to go to the shop."

Miss. Violet joked:

"2004s are wives now. bawo!"

Purple Pearl pointed out:

"Crazy how most of yall parents in here got married at 19-20, but kerh."

christie admitted:

"And I am a whole 22-year-old who's still asking for permission, iyho."

nkosee05 could relate:

"I am also 19, hoping to get married this year."

Bevely commented:

"I can't even talk to my mom about my damn relationships..let alone marriage all the best."

ThatohatziRammutlanyana shared her story:

"Got married at the age of 17, now am 26 still happy with our two kids."

user #0120 added:

"Also got married at 17 and are still together 30 years later, congrats."

Dimpho Nketu gushed:

"Congratulations mama, you seem happy, and that’s all that matters. Nna ,I turned down a proposal at 19."

Halala: 19-year-old becomes a makoti

