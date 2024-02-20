Natasha Thahane posted a cryptic message seemingly dragging her ex-boyfriend, Thembinkosi Lorch

This after the Blood and Water actress announced their breakup

Mzansi is worried about Natasha's well-being, with some speculating that Lorch may have abused her

Natasha Thahane shared a suspicious message after her breakup with Thembinkosi Lorch. Images: natasha_thahane, thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane posted another questionable message, this time seemingly dragging her ex-boyfriend. After announcing her break up with her baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch, Natasha posted a message about someone never taking accountability for their wrongdoing.

Natasha Thahane drags Thembinkosi Lorch

Coming from her break-up announcement, it seems Natasha Thahane's name is still on many people's lips, especially her mysterious Instagram posts.

Previously, the Blood and Water actress raised many questions with a message which had netizens suspecting that Lorch may have abused her.

Natasha shared another cryptic note calling someone out over their lack of accountability. Twitter (X) user bigchiefskepppy shared a screenshot:

"If all your exes complain about you and about the same thing, you are the problem. Stop victimising yourself and take accountability; do better."

"'Lesson learned,' you always seem to learn lessons from other people but yourself. You're the wrong one on Acrimony."

Mzansi worries about Natasha's well-being

Netizens pondered about what could have led to Natasha and Lorch's breakup:

uMantuli_ said:

"A woman beater doesn’t change. I know this."

SediKekana wrote:

"Once an abuser, always an abuser."

NtateWilliams hoped:

"Let it rather be something better, like denying her money."

gettello21 posted:

"If he indeed violated his sentence conditions, he must just go to jail, man."

_Monishi claimed:

"She won't speak up because people always find ways to bully and discredit women who eventually speak up."

Zet_Ndlovukati wrote:

"She's definitely implying physical abuse by using Riri's video. She should have left him the minute it got out that he abused his ex."

