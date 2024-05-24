Actress Gugu Gumede had an inspiring body transformation, and she recently lifted the lid on it on her YouTube page

The Uzalo star shared what inspired her, from her mother's death to stopping her breastfeeding duties

Gugu Gumede went under the knife for a procedure called vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery

Actress Gugu Gumede has one of the most noticeable weight loss journeys in Mzansi celebville.

‘Uzalo’ star Gugu Gumede spoke about the inspiration behind her weight loss journey. Image: @itsgugugumede

Gugu Gumede on her inspirational weight loss journey

Actress Gugu Gumede shed 30 kg in just four months. On her YouTube channel, she spoke about how this came about and why she decided to put her foot down and work on her body.

The Uzalo star shared that it started with her mother's death, which placed her in a devastating state mentally. Gugu shared that she had stopped engaging with her followers on social media and only focused on work.

Her mother passed away when she was still pregnant, so she made more time for herself. When she moved on, she welcomed her newborn baby and stayed away from social media even more. This was also to protect her daughter.

Why Gugu Gumede focused more on her weight

Gugu Gumede also mentioned how she stopped breastfeeding and started to gain a lot of weight. The star admitted that she did not know any better and nobody had informed her.

When she noted that her weight started impacting her overall health, Gugu Gumede took a stand.

Gumede opened up about the pros and cons of vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery, a weight loss procedure that allowed her to lose 30 kg in just four months.

Check out her Instagram post below:

