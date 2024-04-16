Gqom queen Babes Wodumo had many fans drooling over her weight gain and thick body

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a recent picture of the Wololo hitmaker on their Twitter (X) page

Many netizens complimented Babes Wodumo's new thick body in the comment section

Babes Wodumo's weight gain has fans drooling. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The Durban-based musician and dancer Babes Wodumo has been making headlines on social media quite often after she showed off her glow-up, and recently fans have been talking about her gorgeous body.

Babes Wodumo leaves fans drooling over her stunning body

Social media has been buzzing as the late Mampintsha's wife, Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, found herself trending on social media after she left many fans and followers drooling over her stunning body and weight gain.

The news and gossip page MDnews posted a recent picture of the Wololo hitmaker on stage showing off her toned body and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Babes Wodumo..."

See the post below:

The reality TV star also posted the same picture on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"Muntu ka Jack."

See the post below:

Netizens salivate over Babes Wodumo's body

After the posts were shared on social media, many netizens salivated over the pictures, and others complimented her weight gain. See some of the reactions below:

@sheilamanyorio wrote:

"Surely there's God. Babes look good. She's gaining weight and looks happy."

@Game_Boss360 complimented:

"This babe is on fire."

@Sandiso__N said:

"She looks fire."

@Kabzaleften shared:

"She's in good shape now."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER responded:

"She's fire nowadays better than the time she was dating umampintsha."

djtira replied:

"The Queen on fire."

asavela__m commented:

"Awu mabheshingo ka jack."

thumbelina_r mentioned:

"I knew you'd bounce back. I'm so proud of you."

Babes Wodumo pens emotional birthday message as she turns 30

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that it was a bittersweet moment for Gqom queen Babes Wodumo as she marked an important date in her calendar. The musician recently turned 30 years old.

This was meant to be a special day filled with celebration as the famous Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, turned 30 on Monday, 25 March 2024. Instead, the star shared an emotional message about how it brings her pain as she celebrated her birthday without her husband, Mampintsha, who passed away in December 2022.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News