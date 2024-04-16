Former queen of twerk and reality TV star Faith Nketsi jumped in on the "Come Duze" dance challenge

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the video of Faith Nketsi doing the "Come Duze" challenge

Many fans and followers weren't impressed with her version of the dance challenge on social media

Faith Nketsi jumped in on the ”Come Duze" dance challenge. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

The famous reality TV star Faith Nketsi couldn't let this new dance challenge pass her like a strong wind and showcased what she got.

Faith Nketsi does the "Come Duze" dance challenge

Businessman Nzuzo Njilo's ex-wife and former queen of twerk Faith Nketsi has made headlines on social media again after she hinted online that married men have been hitting on her.

Recently, the star jumped in on the most trending TikTok dance challenge, "Come Duze", but many netizens poured cold water on her version and gave her a thumbs-down. The news and gossip page MDNews posted the video of the star on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Faith Nketsi dancing..."

Watch the video below:

Netizens weren't impressed with her moves

Many social media users flooded the comment section, expressing dissatisfaction with Faith NketsiNketsi's "u"e" da" c" "chall"nge. See some of the reactions below:

@nkulipp wrote:

"I guess iBBL iyawa at some point."

@@ka_madesi said:

"Lol hai it’s chai."

@Facts_Only_SA responded:

"When it’s chai, it’s chai."

@RealIssuesSA shared:

"The BBL cement is to heavy for her,she cant even move properly."

@JusticeSA10 commented:

"There's just that one thing she's good at, not dancing."

@TerrenceSitheb1 mentioned:

"That BBL is just stiff, bakwethu."

@Loyiiseaux_ responded:

"One thing about a BBL? It will be stiff."

@TorresJanuary4 replied:

"That BBL looks heavy on her."

Faith Nketsi lives it up for the festive season

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Faith Nketsi taking her daughter, Sky Njilo, on an exciting Christmas shopping spree. The mother of one recently poured into her cup and splurged on a luxury bag worth over R500K and had netizens green with envy:

"I assure you these people do all these things and spend all this money just to impress us, and we don’t care."

