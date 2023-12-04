Faith Nketsi recently took some time off her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her daughter Sky Njilo

Amidst trending headlines, Nketsi shares adorable videos of Christmas shopping with Sky

The duo also decorated their Christmas tree, with Nketsi expressing joy over spending the holiday season with her now-toddler daughter

Faith Nketsi is enjoying her time as a single mother alongside her one-year-old daughter Sky Njilo. The Have Faith star recently shared an adorable video of her shopping spree with her baby.

Faith Nketsi and Sky go Christmas shopping

Popular South African reality television star and socialite Faith Nketsi is ignoring the noise surrounding her name and focusing on spending some quality time with her beautiful daughter Sky Njilo.

The star has been trending non-stip and hogging headlines after she announced her divorce from her controversial husband Nzuzo Njilo. This after Njilo's several arrests due to fraud and swindling people of their hard-earned money.

A clip re-posted by popular entertainment blogger @mukotekwa_jnr shows Sky pushing a kiddie's stroller in a supermarket with her famous mother following her behind. Faith Nketsi noted in the video that she had taken her little one on a Christmas shopping spree.

Faith Nketsi and Sky decorate their Christmas tree

Faith Nketsi even showed a video of herself and Sky putting up their beautiful Christmas tree. She noted that Christmas is one of her favourite holidays and she loves that she can finally spend it with her adorable baby girl. She wrote:

"Oh, I love this time of the year. Last year Sky was too young/little to help me. This year we are both having the times of our lives."

Faith Nketsi allegedly finds new flame amid divorce drama

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi sure knows how to move on very quickly. The reality TV star allegedly has a new man in her life.

It hasn't been long since the star married businessman Nzuzo Njilo, and she is already rumoured to have moved on from Njilo. Her marriage with Nzuzo got rocky after he was accused of being a fraudster and scammer.

