Celebrated Mzansi actress and director Gugu Gumede thanked fans for their support during her weight loss journey

The 'Uzalo' star has shared her inspiring story with her fans as she continues to shed kilograms on her way to living a healthier lifestyle

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the actress, saying they had been inspired to follow the same path

Celebrated actress and director Gugu Gumede gained more support from local fans as she continues to impress netizens by shedding kilograms.

The Uzalo star took to social media to thank those who have supported her while she continues to turn heads with her changing looks that has inspired the population.

Gugu Gumede has stunned fans with pictures of her weight loss journey. Image: itsgugugumede.

Source: Instagram

Gumede began her weight-loss journey in 2024 after sharing pictures of her progress and the results of her gastric sleeve surgery.

Gugu Gumede gives fans an insight into her journey

Gumede thanked her supportive fans via the Instagram post below:

While Gumede continues her journey to shed kilograms, the 32-year-old has continued to make a mark in the local film industry.

Not only has Gumede made a sensational return to Uzalo, but she has also shown her versatility by wearing the director’s hat while playing a starring role in the popular series

Gumede celebrated her directorial efforts in the video below:

Gumede was not the only star who returned to the popular show after radio host Selbyonce made her comeback alongside veteran actress Zukisa Matola.

Fans are inspired by Gumede

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they had been inspired by Gumede while they also admired her changing looks.

Poppymhlungukhoza loved her look:

"Looking great, Sis wami ❤️❤️❤️."

Chardonay_sky admires Gumede:

"You look great; both versions of you. Glad for the work you continue to do for yourself. It's really inspiring.👍."

Skhulilevumase sent their love:

“You look absolutely gorgeous lover😍.”

Nkosikhanyo called her gorgeous:

“Agggh you're so gorgeous 🥹❤️.”

Upile_uthixo reacted warmly:

“Hello, gorgeous lady 😍.”

Atsinemalangeni backs Gumede:

“You make the right decision sis. I love how ❤️you look manjeee, you are beautiful.”

Coolest_advocate is stunned:

“You look absolutely stunning. I followed your journey and that you picked Prof Samet. He's amazing, I can't wait to start my journey.”

Moonflower_sa is inspired:

“My role model 🥰🥰 now I’m inspired to lose weight as well. Congratulations mama 🥳🥳🥳.”

Lindoh_thebee sent Gumede a personal message:

“@itsgugugumede you’re so beautiful my love 😍got to your DM's we need to talk about something 🙏.”

Vmt_makeupartistry has their own goals:

“Can’t wait for my turn one day😍.”

