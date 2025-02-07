The South African Uzalo actress Gugu Gumede had many fans swooning over her new look

The actress posted a picture of her looking gorgeous after having a gastric sleeve surgery done

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Gumede's weight loss

Gugu Gumede showed off her body after weight loss. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

The South African actress Gugu Gumede recently shared her remarkable transformation on social media with her fans.

The Uzalo actress has been open about her gastric sleeve surgery with her followers on social media and her journey to losing all the weight she wanted to lose.

Previously, the star shared how she felt after 10 months of getting the gastric sleeve surgery.

She said:

"Moments worth posting. Thank you to @saftassa for inviting me. @icebogroup, it’s an honour to be your ambassador; I'm so proud to see this great brand growing like this. The fourth slide shows how I feel whenever I am not in my house, but the last slide shows how I looked in this recycled dress 10 months ago."

Earlier on, Gumede posted a gorgeous picture of herself showing off her weight loss on her Instagram page.

She captioned the picture:

"haibo, sanibona bo mabutho a ramaphosa. kugitshelwa kuphi makuyiwa e rwanda?!"

Fans react to Gugu Gumede's weight loss

Shortly after the actress shared a picture of her weight loss, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the actress' transformation. Here's what they had to say:

nthabisengbriget said:

"Yoh MA Mlambo, you look so hot."

khabopee wrote:

"Hello beautiful. We crawl my Dear asigibeli"

iam_thabokazi commented:

"I love the new you you look more then happy and I am inspired, mama."

rato_my_weightloss responded:

"Ohooo my goodness you look absolutely stunning."

_pinky177 replied:

"Cheers to us for looking so good in our new healthy bodies."

Gugu Gumede showed off her weight loss. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Woman opens up about weight-loss journey

In a previous report from Briefly News, a young woman inspired many people with her weight loss journey from weighing 90kg to weighing 60kg.

Expressing excitement over this achievement, the lady felt that people couldn't believe she was the same person as when she weighed 90kg. Mzansi applauded the lady, and many said she looked stunning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News