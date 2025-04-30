South African media personality Nandi Madida made headlines on social media after the recent stunt she pulled

A picture of the musician hugging her husband, Zakes Bantwini, from behind while performing went viral

Many netizens flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to Madida's recent stunt

Nandi Madida's recent stunt had fans talking on social media.

South African media personality Nandi Madida left many netizens with something to talk about after the recent stunt she pulled whilst her husband Zakes Bantwini was behind the decks.

Recently, an online user @wfreemantle posted a picture which showed the Apple Music presenter hugging her hubby from behind while he performed behind the decks on X (formerly known as Twitter).

See the photo below:

Netizens react to Nandi's stunt

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Madida's stunt.

See the comments below:

@NalediLesomo said:

"She’s not holding his hands though."

@Mabovini_ZN wrote:

"Imagine her doing this if the husband was a bricklayer, yoh a person can even make you fall ku scaffolding."

@izwalesound commented:

"She probably saw a scorcher in the crowd moving like water staring at Mzekezeke and she had to mark her turf."

@MilaBloom_ responded:

"He must make a plan. She’s literally minding her business."

@masala_give replied:

"The kind of question you ask when you are dating your enemy. When you are with the wrong person, everything feels like a punishment."

@MashotoKomane stated:

"Nna, when my lady is around, anything I do, I give 600%, my lady cannot think of me as anything less than a superhero."

@SmSA1660 mentioned:

"Bro, this doesn't make sense at all considering how many functions you have to execute while on a set."

@_k_atlego said:

"God forbid a girl loves her man and wants to be close to him."

Fans reacted to Nandi Madida hugging Zakes while he was performing.

Nandi Madida celebrates daughter's 6th Birthday

Meanwhile, in March 2025, Nandi Madida took to her verified Instagram account to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. She marvelled at how much her daughter had grown.

Nandi recently celebrated her daughter's birthday.

The Skhanda Love singer gushed over her only daughter and revealed how her story has inspired her and other parents to celebrate their kids.

“It’s something else when your last born, is no longer a baby. To my sweet girl Queen Nefertiti! I can’t believe you’re 6 years old. It is such an honour being your mom, I’m so inspired and proud of you! Love you dearly. Happy birthday, thank you for choosing me to be your mother. Your story has inspired so many to understand and celebrate their kids. You did that! Love you soooo much Nefi!🥹❤️🎉,” Nandi Madida captioned pictures of her daughter.

Nandi Madida shares throwback photo of her during younger days

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Nandi Madida realised her dreams from a young age. She recently spoke about staying true to herself and how proud she was.

The presenter of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 has come a long way and has been doing her thing since she was young. The newspaper extract praises Nandi Madida for being awarded a bursary:

“Nandi Mngoma was awarded a bursary after the recent Glenashley Senior Primary speech and drama festival."

