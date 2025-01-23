The gorgeous TV presenter and singer Nandi Madida recently teased her first interview of the year with Apple Music

Zakes Bantwini's wife posted a stunning video of herself dressed in a red dress on her social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages about the singer's beauty

Nandi Madida teased her first interview. Image: Unique Nicole/ Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

South African media personality and singer Nandi Madida has many social media users gushing over her immaculate beauty.

Recently, Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini's wife teased her fans and followers about her first interview of the year with Apple Music on her social media pages by posting a stunning video of herself rocking a red dress.

The video was captioned:

"First interview of the year on @AppleMusic #ANR 💥 out this Friday."

Fans gush over Nandi Madida's beauty

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages regarding the singer's beauty. Here's what they had to say:

@Tebogo16_09 commented:

"You are such a beautiful woman."

@tuminho6 responded:

"Always, and I mean Always, looking respectable and elegant, and let me reiterate that, bro @ZakesBantwiniSA o popile for sure, he is one lucky man. Hold fast, brother, ungayeki, if you know what I mean."

@SaiyanDoku replied:

"Zakes Bantwini won in life man."

What you need to know about Nandi Madida

Nandi Madida is one of the early risers in life as far as South Africa is concerned. She started appearing on television screens as a host and co-host when she was 15.

Nandi is known for her focus, creativity, fulfilment in her marriage, and, most importantly, her ability to inspire many young people across the nation. Fashionistas have always derived inspiration from her unique outfits.

Nandi Madida shares throwback photo of her during younger days

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Nandi Madida realised her dreams from a young age. She recently spoke about staying true to herself and how proud she was.

The presenter of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 has come a long way and has been doing her thing since she was young. The newspaper extract praises Nandi Madida for being awarded a bursary:

“Nandi Mngoma was awarded a bursary after the recent Glenashley Senior Primary speech and drama festival."

