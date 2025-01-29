The South African star Big Zulu has been recovering from hospital after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident on Sunday, 26 January 2025.

Earlier pictures of him being discharged from the hospital were shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many of his fans were thankful that he was okay and looking better, others wished him a speedy recovery

Big Zulu was discharged from the hospital. Image: Oupa Bopape

The South African popular musician Siyabonga Nene, known as Big Zulu scared many of his fans after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident on Sunday, 26 January 2025. However, his health update has been shared on social media.

Big Zulu recovers well following car crash

Days after the frightening car accident, the popular Mzansi musician Big Zulu was discharged from the hospital and is now recovering comfortably at home.

The news and gossip page MDNews delighted many netizens by posting heartwarming pictures of the Imali Eningi hitmaker leaving the hospital, alongside other images of him with the dedicated nurses who cared for him during his stay.

The photos were captioned:

"Big Zulu has been discharged from the hospital after being involved in a car accident on Sunday."

Netizens rejoice as Big Zulu returns home

Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, many fans and followers of the star were thankful to have seen that their star was out of the hospital. Here's what they had to say:

@TumeloTiger1 expressed his relief:

"My prayers worked! Thapelo ya modumedi!!"

@Rokdaddy_ said:

"A man with a bulletproof body."

@Nothando_Ro shared her observation:

"At least but this one he looks completely fine from what I see."

@NongaloMsweli2 speculated:

"It looks like there was nothing serious vele.. maybe he just went in for check-ups nje."

Big Zulu recovered well after being involved in a car accident. Image: Oupa Bopape

Big Zulu cheating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that hip hop rapper Big Zulu was allegedly cheating on his baby mama, Bulie Nazo with DJ Tshupi Ramelz.

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, noting a trend of South African celebrities being exposed for cheating in October, including Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small.

