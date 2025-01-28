Popular musician Big Zulu has recovered from hospital after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident on Sunday, 26 January 2025.

The fan-favourite artist took to his social media on Tuesday to share photos of himself getting discharged from hospital

South Africans are thankful that the award-winning musician is out of danger and has gone back home

Big Zulu gives an update from the hospital. Image: Big Zulu

Source: Getty Images

Popular musician Siyabonga Nene, known as Big Zulu has confirmed that he is out of hospital after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident.

Inkabi Records also revealed on Tuesday, 28 January that the fan-favourite artist was recovering in hospital and getting medical attention.

Social media news channel MDNNews shared photos of the musician with nurses in front of the hospital and captioned the photos:

"Big Zulu has been discharged from the hospital after being involved in a car accident on Sunday."

Big Zulu gives an update from the hospital. Image: Big Zulu

Source: Twitter

South Africans welcome him back

@TumeloTiger1 wrote:

"Thank you for all of your prayers, South Africa. They've brought wonders. Keep praying for others out there."

@skatibani said:

"Goods news for those who wanted him to die so fast and young."

Nothando_Ro replied:

"At least, but this one. He looks completely fine from what I see."

@djstago said:

"Apparently, the sister in frame 3 worked double shift and overtime. Dedicated."

@XtraPolitics wrote:

"Time for RAF claim has now arrived for my Goat. Nkani Nation."

@TumeloTiger1 said:

"My prayers worked! Thapelo ya modumedi!"

@jnr_lucifer said:

"I fear the fire track coming about this accident. Be warned."

@Precilia_N replied:

"He is about to benefit from RAF. His ancestors are working overtime."

@Hlaha8610241 wrote:

"Only the car was in an accident not Big Zulu."

The musician took to his X account on Tuesday, 28 January evening to share photos of him being discharged from the hospital.

Big Zulu cheating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Big Zulu was allegedly cheating on his baby mama, Bulie Nazo with DJ Tshupi Ramelz.

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, noting a trend of South African celebrities being exposed for cheating in October, including Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small.

Source: Briefly News