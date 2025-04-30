South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently revealed that she went back to school

In a video posted by the news and gossip page, MDNews, Enhle mentioned how tough it was studying when you have kids and a career

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the actress going back to school

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa went back to school. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently revealed on social media that she has decided to go back to school and study further.

In a video posted on social media by the news and gossip page, MDNews, DJ Black Coffee's ex-wife and baby mama mentioned how difficult it is for her to study while having kids and a full-time career. She also asked netizens who are in the same situation as her how they handle all the pressure and still produce good marks at school.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Enhle furthering her studies

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the Blood Legacy actress going back to school to further her studies. Here's what they said below:

@Snubbah said:

"Bathong Enhle gets bored seriously. We study further to better our lives mos..or for satisfaction. Either way, it's good. We don't have rich Baby daddies shape."

@Tusani_Ngiba wrote:

"Upskilling yourself is good for you. It can come in handy in times of need."

@NegroNegro08 commented:

"She's asking for a friend, can I please answer this question directly to that friend. I want no lies and misinformation. Middlemen tend not to convey messages as they are."

@TrendyLarry_ responded:

"Enhle's curiosity is a reflection of social media's ever-changing landscape. Questions drive engagement and trends. Let's see which insights emerge from her search for answers! #TwitterTrends."

@Allan_2801 replied:

"The answer must come from her. She went back to school and not us. Why did she go back? What made her decide to go back? This is what happens when you are spiteful and want to prove to people that you are making it. You want to prove to your ex that you are doing well."

@AndyGiddiz stated:

"Reading helps the brain to function better, and studying further improves the level of knowledge and also helps to keep up with the changing world...In short, it's one way of exercising the brain..."

