South African beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi made headlines again on social media with a recent picture

An online user posted a picture of the former Miss Universe posing with her younger sister

Many netizens gushed over the stunning picture of these two sisters as they flooded the comment section with complimentary messages

Just when you thought her dreamy wedding was the shocker of the year, then boom, she reveals who her younger sister is on social media. The former Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi had many netizens gushing over her gorgeous sibling.

Recently, an online user @odedanilo shared a photo of the two gorgeous sisters on X (formerly known as Twitter), which quickly went viral. The image posted on social media seemed to have been taken during Tunzi's white wedding ceremony, which happened in March 2025.

Netizens compliment Zozi's sister

Shortly after the picture was posted, many netizens flooded the comment section as they complimented the former Miss Universe's younger sister's beauty. Here's what they had to say:

@CandiceDXi said:

"Remember when you said she is beautiful and I said you should see her sis. This is the sister I was referring to, Ayakha."

@Miss_Hlu wrote:

"The younger sister kinda looks like Leleti Khumalo when she was younger."

@sibahlesyre complimented them:

"Yeses, face card never declines."

@BillGeorgeMich1 commented:

"She’s more beautiful than her sister."

@ctm_initials replied:

"Omg, her younger sister is so beautiful."

Zozi and Luthando have been together for a decade

Meanwhile, an online user @Loenz_N uncovered on social media that Tunzi disclosed during an interview that she and Bolowana had been dating for 10 years before they decided to get married to each other.

The social media user also pointed out that the fame did not change Zozi or influence her to meet someone new. Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tunzi's revelation about her relationship with her husband. Just as she revealed how long she has been with Luthando Bolowana, Zozi announced on her Instagram page recently that they celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary.

"I can’t believe today marks a full month already since marrying my best friend😍What an unbelievably beautiful time it has been. I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone of you for all the love and well wishes you have sent our way. It made our celebrations all the more special 🥰Thank you so much to all our friends and family who were with us in celebration.

"They all travelled far and wide to give us the gift of their time. We love you so much♥️ To our planner @zavionkotzeeventscompany, I don’t even know where to begin. You brought our dream wedding to life, and you did it with so much warmth and kindness. Appreciate you always ♥️Sibamba ngazo Zozibini."

Anele Mdoda accused of copying Zozi Tunzi

Briefly News previously reported that radio personality Anele Mdoda’s Easter wedding caused some debate among local fans after some claimed she was copying model Zozibini Tunzi by trying to keep it a secret.

Mdoda also celebrated her wedding with a traditional Xhosa ceremony, and questions were raised about the secrecy of the event after author Khaya Dlanga dropped pictures of the day.

