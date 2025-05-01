Former Miss South Africa Zozibini 'Zozi' Tunzi recently showed love to her younger sister Ayakha on her Instagram account

The former Miss Univer recently topped social media trends when a picture of herself and her younger sister at her wedding was shared on X

Social media users gushed over the beautiful pictures of the beauty queen and her younger sister, who was her bridesmaid on her big day

South African beauty queen Zozibini 'Zozi' Tunzi recently showered her younger sister, Ayakha with love on social media.

The former Miss South Africa made headlines in March 2025 when she married her long-term boyfriend, Luthando Bolowana, in a white wedding ceremony.

Zozi's sister, Ayakha Tunzi recently shared photos and videos of herself on her sister's wedding day on her Instagram account.

"A lovely day with my best friends for life. @zozitunzi. Congratulations again I can’t believe it’s been a month," wrote Ayakha.

Zozi replied: "Stop! I don’t know if I’m crying from the wedding or how grown up you are now. Little sister but always my first baby ke sana."

The beauty queen's other sister, Yanga Tunzi also gushed over her younger sister, Ayakha, and said:

"Yho, you’ve got a perfect face idc" (I don't care).

LelethuLeigh said:

"You’re so stunning. Look at you and on the pic where you are dancing. You look like Leleti Khumalo"

Sibabalwe Tunzi wrote:

"You're truly everything to me, what are gorgeous girl you are."

Viwe Gqolowana reacted:

"The most gorgeous doll face."

Zintle Sibeko said:

"You’re absolutely pretty Tolokazi."

@CandiceDXi replied:

"Remember when you said she is beautiful, and I said you should see her sis. This is the sister I was referring to, Ayakha."

@Miss_Hlu said:

"The younger sister kinda looks like Leleti Khumalo when she was younger."

Yanga Tunzi was Zozi's maid of honour

Zozi Tunzi's second sister Yanga also recently took to her Instagram account to congratulate her sister on her big day.

"There is something sacred about watching someone you love grow into everything they were always meant to be. I love you bestie, many congratulations @zozitunzi," said Yanga.

Zozi replied: "Best maid of honour to ever do it. Deputy parent of all deputy parents! I love you deep mafungwashe."

Their younger sister Ayakha Tunzi responded to the post:

"Chomi? Uyababa (you are hot). I speech sakho was so beautiful my friend and you did an incredible job as a maid of honour. I love you."

Zozi Tunzi shares wedding pictures and videos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that Zozibini Tunzi shared breathtaking videos from her wedding ceremony with her hubby Luthando Bolowana.

The former Miss Universe recently posted a stunning video from her wedding ceremony on Instagram.

The star looked extremely beautiful on her wedding day as she got married to Botswana-born Luthando Mluleki Bolwana.

Fans of the beauty queen were taken aback by her beauty and said she looked like something from a Netflix movie.

