Talented Eastern Cape-born actress Kamvelihle 'Kay' Bikitsha has confirmed the passing of her mother

Bikitsha, who is famously known for her roles in The Queen, Umbuso, and Gqeberha: The Empire announced her mom's passing on her social media account

Industry friends and fans of the actress took to her Instagram post to comfort her and pay tribute to her mother

Fan-favourite actress Kamvelihle 'Kay' Bikitsha, who starred in Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela, Gqeberha: The Empire is mourning the loss of her mother.

The actress, who is famously known for portraying the role of Nozuko in the isiXhosa show Gqeberha: The Empire says she's saddened by the loss of her mother.

The former The Queen actress took to her Instagram account this week to confirm her mother has passed away.

"As I bid my queen farewell; I’d like to thank God for this perfect placement in my life. Mama, ndiya kuzembatha iimfundiso zakho."

"I thought we had more time. Kodwa enkosi mama ngayo yonke into obuyiyo ebomini bam. Thank you for pouring into me and shaping me into the young woman I am today. Uyohlala uhleli ngaphakathi kwam. Mkhulu umsebenzi owenzileyo. Lala kakuhle Chizi," says the actress.

South Africans comfort the actress

Former Smoke and Mirrors actress Zazi Kunene said:

"I'm so sorry sis. Alale kahle uMa."

yandi_dineoshobs said:

"The loss of a mom is never an easy one. Strongs to you sis. UThixo akuphe amandla, akugcibe daring this difficult time. Beautifully captured moments."

khanyiisa_booi replied:

"Condolences to you and your family Kay."

thabanibulana responded:

"Oww Makhulu loved our family. May her soul rest in peace."

Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoa replied:

"Oh mama. Condolences to you and your family. Love of my life."

aphiwe_patience.mndende responded:

"Love and light to you and your family sweetheart."

Former Scandal actress Mvelo Makhanya said:

"uxolo my babe."

nako_mohamet wrote:

"Condolence to you and your family Kay."

teedowmbhele said:

"Ah babe. I am so sorry. I've seen how much you adore her. Condolences to everyone, nifihle kahle."

_simplysino wrote:

"I am so sorry for your loss sisi. uThixo abe nawe kunye ne family yakho."

andi.swa5436 replied:

"Last slide."Noma singakweyi na imeko, kulungile umasithandaza!"Death be not proud."

amy_shezi said:

"Receive my deepest condolences sis. May the good Lord give you hope and strength. Apholise amanxeba."

yandi_dineoshobs replied:

Amapiano songstress Ladydu_sa replied:

"Oh, my love. Unkulunkulu abe nawe (May God be with you) during this time."

