Seasoned thespian Mbulelo Grootboom will be waving goodbye to Mzansi Magic's Gqeberha: TheEmpire

Grootboom plays the role of wealthy polygamist Luzuko Mxenge, one of the main characters in the show

Social media users look forward to his fictional younger brother, Hlumelo Mxenge, played by Bongile Mantsai, entering the show

Mbulelo Grootboom will exit the popular isiXhosa telenovela, Gqeberha: The Empire, aired on Mzansi Magic.

Mbululelo Grootboom will be waving goodbye to Luzuko Mxenge's character on 'Gqeberha: The Empire'. Images: @bana_mjokovane, @ChaseTheSunSA

Source: Twitter

Grootboom played the character of Luzuko Mxenge, a wealthy businessman and polygamist who is the central point of corruption, murder, deceit and lust with his friends and family in a Gqeberha town.

Luzoko Mxenge to exit Gqeberha: The Empire

The announcement of one of the main characters leaving the show was made by entertainment commentator @Jabu_MacDonald on Twitter, now known as X, and said:

"Mbululelo Grootboom will be leaving #GqeberhaTheEmpire"

Check out the post below:

Tweeps welcome Mbulelo Grootboom's departure from Gqeberha: The Empire

Viewers of the controversy-smeared show were ready for change, especially after the news that another seasoned actor, Bongile Mantsai, would be joining the Mxenge family as Hlumelo:

@sithe_hadebe ask:

"He will be replaced or uLuzuko Mxenge is dying vele?"

@UnZMash added:

"Isn’t the series ending also?

@zelonyoka suggested:

"This guy should have played Ta Msi and and Anele Matoti play Luzuko."

@6habii said:

"He’s a good actor but not for that role honestly."

@love_live_move was relieved:

"Yuuh hai finally.. watching yena no Anathi gave my eyes pains shem."

@Africa665 was hopeless:

"From two shootings and a coma yet he’s still not grasping the role. Tat’uMxenge madoda."

@Dlamini___ predicted:

"Hlumelo is surely taking over the empire."

@Malesela_Lee asked:

"Kanti when is it ending vele? I was happy thinking it’s done when he was in a coma. Hopefully ain’t be renewed for season 2, we are yawning at this point."

@craqie suggested:

"Maba bize uZolisa Xaluva kengoku."

@fezz_wamampela was saddened:

"The introduction of Bongile Mantsai who plays his younger brother from jail, signaled that this dude will be leaving soon. Oh man."

Sizokhona Sodlaka gets her flowers for her performance on Gqeberha: The Empire

Meanwhile, in a related Briefly News story, Zikhona Sodlaka was praised for her role as one of the Mxenge wives on the telenovela.

She received an online standing ovation for her stellar performance, with people saying this is her best TV role thus far.

Source: Briefly News