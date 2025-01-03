Gqeberha: The Empire is ending after two seasons, with the final episode airing next Friday

Entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald announced the news, highlighting fan frustrations with the show's boring storyline

Social media reactions were mixed, with many viewers expressing relief, citing boring plots and lost engagement early in season two

One of South Africa's famous TV shows, Gqeberha: The Empire, is finally ending after two seasons. The star-studded soapie will air its final episode next Friday.

The SA TV industry suffered a massive blow in 2024. Several fan-favourite shows were on the chopping block, and fans expressed mixed reactions. First, it was Isiphetho: Destiny that got cancelled, followed by My Brother's Keeper, and now Gqeberha: The Empire has also been cancelled.

Popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald shared on social media the news that Tshedza Pictures' show will end after only two seasons. The post noted that Gqeberha: The Empire will air its final episode this Friday. The post read:

"Tshedza Pictures’ ‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ officially comes to an end next week Friday after two seasons on our screens."

Fans react to Gqeberha: The Empire's cancellation

Social media users seemed happy that the show was finally ending. Many said it was about time because the storyline had become boring and difficult to follow.

@AfrikanChefZA wrote:

"Finally. It was boring."

@VerbPicassoOrg commented:

"The show could have been a hit, but writers let it down, on the bright side was fresh faces."

@MongikaziJ added:

"Thank Goodness, I wish that Friday was tomorrow."

@phumla_mpila said:

"It was about time; they lost me at the beginning of season 2."

@Cebsdlamin added:

"Thank goodness. I have suffered. Thulani, Msimelelo, Funeka, the new Ntando tried but it's time this telenovela ends. I don't even know why it was allowed 2nd season."

