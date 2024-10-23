E.tv's new telenovela Isiphetho: Destiny is coming to an end in 2025 after just 1 season

Viewers are not surprised by this announcement, saying the storyline is bland and unintriguing

The show fell under the 6:30 pm time slot, and netizens also reckon that this might have also been the problem

Another one bites the dust. The Black Brain Productions telenovela, Isiphetho: Destiny, has reached its end.

Isiphetho canned after 1 season

In a statement shared by E.tv, Isiphetho: Destiny will end in 2025. They announced their decision not to renew the show for a second season.

"e.tv announces that the first season of the telenovela Isiphetho: Destiny will conclude as planned and will not be renewed for a second season. The current season will air until its end date on the 4th of April 2025."

Mzansi reacts to Isiphetho's end

Many people are not surprised by this, claiming that the bland storyline contributed to the show's failure.

Some people feel as though the 6:30 pm time slot might have also been the problem. Reacting to @PhileMphela's post, this is what people said:

@Gowjas stated:

"I love that Portia girl but her boyfriend was a huge miss shem. Even that bearded guy from Isidingo is now boring. He is overdoing things."

@Melodious_Miss said:

"Tried to give it a chance it was bad from the 2nd episode."

@Mashikisha24 shared:

"I tried watching it shame hayiii chaaaa🤦🏾‍♂️"

@Llekamania_ claimed:

"That 18:30 slot is cursed."

@kholimad stated:

"Not surprised, storyline very hard to follow."

@ReubenManiac argued:

"This show had no proper storyline, actors can't act their characters. Everything was forced. We move to another one."

@ht4211 suggested:

"ETv shows need to follow Mzansi Magic shows and upload ALL EPISODES on DSTV catch-up. There is so many shows to watch and little time,putting all episodes gives viewers a chance to follow the whole story and they become invested. Not everyone is sitting in front of a TV at 18:30."

