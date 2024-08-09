Skeem Saam has reportedly lost a huge chunk of viewers, though it still stands as one of the most-watched shows

The soapie allegedly lost 150K viewers and is now the third most-watched show, and fans theorised on what caused this

While some viewers critiqued the show's storyline, others said the new timeslot ruined everything for the show

Uh-oh! Skeem Saam has apparently lost over 150K, and fans think they know why.

Skeem Saam reportedly loses viewers

It looks like things are getting tough for Skeem Saam after the soapie reportedly lost a large number of viewers.

According to Twitter (X) user Jabu_Macdonald, the edutainment series lost over 150K viewers despite still doing well.

The Turfloop bunch is said to still be in the top three of the most-watched soapies with over 4.3M viewers as of 1 July 2024, trailing behind Generations: The Legacy and Uzalo, which are in second and first place, respectively.

This after the show added a new cast member, Thobela FM’s Faith Choshi, who is expected to bring some flair and drama to the popular show:

Mzansi weighs in on Skeem Saam's decline

Netizens aren't surprised and blamed the show's storyline for being the cause of its downfall:

Humbi1989 wrote:

"We have been telling them that Khwezi is boring, but they don't listen. Serves them right!"

Akhona_PQ said:

"The current Melita and Kgomo storyline is amiss; older women are pissed at that. No one wants to see Khwezi and the constant boring JHB drama with Lehasa."

Jessicah_B posted:

"Serves them right! They drag storylines and don’t conclude them."

Meanwhile, others claim that the infamous timeslot change from 18:30 to 19:30 was to blame:

PhutiPela claimed:

"The time slot is a problem!"

ZiinhleZinhle said:

"Not Generations being the best show on SABC 1. Ey, they should move Skeem Saam back to the 18:30 slot!"

ChefSparks_ wrote:

"They shouldn't have moved from the 18h30 slot."

Harriet Manamela returns to Skeem Saam

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Skeem Saam announcing Harriet Manamela's return.

The actress, famous for her role as Meikie Maputla, is expected to reprise her character after recovering from surgery.

