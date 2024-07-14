Skeem Saam will have a new addition to its team of cast members, Faith Raesetja Choshi, who will play a character from Polokwane

Thobela FM radio presenter Faith Raesetja Choshi made her Skeem Saam debut on 12 July 2024

Faith Raesetja Choshi shared her excitement about joining the popular soapie many South Africans love

Faith Raesetja Choshi is breaking out of the radio space to join Skeem Saam. The Thobela FM radio presenter and actress from Mohlajeng village in Limpopo opened up about her feelings about being on the hit show.

'Skeem Saam' welcomed Thobela FM's Faith Choshi to play a new character on the show. Image: @1NationFM

Source: Facebook

Faith Raesetja Choshi is bound to add some spice to Skeem Saam, and she shared her expectations. Skeem Saam is a widely watched soapie, and Faith Raesetja Choshi was candid about how she feels.

Faith Choshi has Skeem Saam debut

Faith landed a role as Tselane Pitjeng, a strong woman from Polokwane, according to SABC. The actress and radio presenter explained that she was happy to be a part of an impactful show. She said:

“I’m ready to give it my all, learn, and grow with the Skeem Saam family. I’m overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude as I embark on this journey."

Faith said she is determined to make her mark on Skeem Saam. She said acting has been in her life since she was young and it has made her a versatile actress. Faith also works as a voiceover artist and looks forward to spreading her wings on the TV scene.

What will Tselane Pitjeng do in Skeem Saam?

In Skeem Saam, Faith's character is the new human resources manager at Turfloop Hospital. She will face challenges as she tries to make changes around the hospital, including a clash with Mr Kgomo, played by Lebohang Elephant.

Actress Harriet Manamela returns to Skeem Saam'

Briefly News previously reported that Season 13 of Skeem Saam is about to have its viewers on the edge of their seats as some of their OGs will be returning on the show.

Skeem Saam has been one of the soapies on SABC that has been the most-watched ever since it started. The show also announced that one of its most loved actors, Harriet Manamela, will be returning to her character, Meikie Maputla, in August 2024.

Recently, the star was said to be returning for the new season after hip replacement surgery, resulting in fellow actress Florence Masebe standing in for her during her long break. This was after Molefi Monaisa was also said to be coming back on the show as Wallet after he left in 2021.

